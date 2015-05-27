Fender '63 Tube Reverb review

Fender's first reverb, the 6G15, is now available in as the '63 Tube Reverb. Not to be confused with an amplifier, this is a valve powered outboard unit, which sits between guitar and amp with a remote footswitch to turn the effect on and off.
The Mix knob dials in the reverb, Dwell drives the springs harder, turning up the intensity/length of the reverb, while the tone knob takes the sound from dark to ultra-tinkly - all giving a great level of control.
Those huge surf sounds are here, but you can tone them down for sounds to complement any guitar music. It's the real deal - a proper, classic spring reverb with all of its shimmery nuances.