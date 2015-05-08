Nemphasis Silver Box review

No, we've never heard of Marco Tafelli either, but the Silver Box from Italian boutique brand Nemphasis is his signature booster and it offers a four-knob control surface and up to 22dB of boost.

"It adds the sort of better-on-than-off tone conditioning certain preamp pedals are lauded for"

The boost is dialled in with a combination of level and gain knobs. Gain down and level up, with the bass and treble knobs set fairly neutrally, gives you a useful incremental jump in your normal sound.

Those tone knobs, if set to add treble and/or bass, also add a touch more perceived volume and the sort of better-on-than-off tone conditioning certain preamp pedals are lauded for.

Gain and level maxed gives the most boost, of course - plenty for coaxing a clean valve amp into overdrive - but with the gain knob seemingly delivering a little more dirt than the level, juxtapositions of the two offer subtle variations at different boost levels.

A useful little box for instant volume and/or tonal adjustment and a viable substitute for an overdrive pedal if you have a drivable valve amp.