Joyo JF-314 Husky Drive review

The Obsessive Compulsive Drive is the basis for a wealth of pedals, and the Husky Drive - an addition to the IronMan range from China's Joyo - is no different.

It's a much-imitated design for a reason, and Joyo's IronMan apes the sound with a sweet, fat amp-like drive that covers all styles of rock and blues, while the high/ low peak switch offers aggressive clipping and softer drives respectively.

It'll thicken up single coils a treat, but we preferred the sounds with humbuckers for beefy barre chords and slick, sustaining solos.