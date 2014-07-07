New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2014)
Taylor T5z Custom
MusicRadar's sister mags Guitarist and Total Guitar pen the best independent reviews of guitar gear on a regular basis.
In this gallery, we've collected all their guitar, amp, pedal and other six-string-focussed reviews featured on the site in June. All of the reviews here were originally published in Guitarist issue 381/382, Total Guitar issue 253/254, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. Kicking things off, it's the Taylor T5z Custom...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“More electric- feeling than the T5, the T5z is still a highly visionary design for the creative player wanting to merge electric and acoustic sounds.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Boss OD-1X Overdrive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not, er, dirt cheap, but it will give you a different dirtbox experience from just about everything else around.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
PRS SE Zach Myers
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If he wasn't touring the world and helping to sell millions of records, Zach Myers might have a career as a guitar designer.”
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 254)
Fender Starcaster Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent and viable alternative to Fender's solidbodies, this comfortable and stylish bass will turn heads.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Davis Stang JR500
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For players with a dedicated road crew, it's definitely work checking out. The rest of us might need to see what Davis comes up with next. One to watch out for.”
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 10
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A superbly featured first amp - a no-brainer. A lot of fun for the cash!”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Yamaha LL16D ARE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Poshed-up version of the more plain LL16 ARE, offering stunning spec for very sensible money.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Rotosound The Aftermath Analog Delay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Give it a go if you like your delay dirty.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 254)
Tone King Royalist 45C
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you want the ultimate British tone experience, the Royalist is pretty much in a league of its own.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Ernie Ball MVP Most Valuable Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Plenty of players could find a use for this Ball in their signal chain.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
MusicNomad Fretboard F-One Oil
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It does the job, lasts ages and represents excellent value for money. What's not to like?”
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 20
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“To find such features on a starter amp 10 years ago would have been pretty incredible; today, it's seemingly the norm. Despite stiff competition, the Stereo 20 can carve its niche a little deeper.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
IsoAcoustics ISO-L8R430 Stand
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“There are cheaper stands, but the IsoAcoustics' effects are worth experiencing.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
Yamaha LS16M ARE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Highly capable, traditional-style small-body all-rounder, offering exceptional value for money.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Rotosound The Wobbler Tremolo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“All in all, it's a great, natural way to add tremolo if you don't have an amp with the effect built in.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
Squier 60th Anniversary Classic Vibe '50s Stratocaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The guitar's aural presence doesn't sparkle as much as its finish, but it's rammed with usable tones to suit a huge range of genres - yet more proof that 60 years on, the Strat is still worth its weight in gold.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 254)
Rotosound The Pusher Compressor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Plenty of sustain and top-end bite, but no hiss - cool!”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 254)
Yamaha LJ6 ARE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Almost unbelievable value for money for such a capable, quality electro-acoustic, especially in Sunburst!”
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you like the ID:Core concept but need more power - this is the one!”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Zoom G1XON
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It might not stay in your rig forever, but the G1Xon is a stellar introduction to effects.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 254)
Rotosound The King Henry Phaser
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's royally good phasing with a funky edge.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 254)
Gretsch G5034TFT Rancher
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A hardly essential visual prop, or a viable electric-meets-acoustic hybrid? We'll go for the latter.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 254)
Providence Red Rock OD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An ideal hotter companion to the boost pedal on your board, that can be tone-tweaked to complement your rig.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Fender Deluxe Dimension V Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A Fender bass in touch with the needs of today's players. Sleek, comfortable and full of sonic delight.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 382)
Palmer Pedalbay 60
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Pedalbay 60 is an affordable route to tidy 'boards.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 254)
