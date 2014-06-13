Ernie Ball MVP Most Valuable Pedal review

Plenty of players could find a use for this Ball in their signal chain.

This is no ordinary volume pedal; Ernie Ball's MVP includes a whopping 20dB boost to up your gain for solos, while the treadle allows you to cut the volume back for rhythm playing.

"It's a great idea, and the built-in boost works brilliantly"

It's a great idea, and the built-in boost works brilliantly, offering an organic way of wringing extra dirt from your amp, as well as full control over your gain levels.

You can use the MVP as a regular volume pedal, too, if you like, thanks to the provision of individual controls for the heel-down and toe-down settings.

At this price, the Most Valuable Pedal certainly lives up to its name, but plenty of players could find a use for this Ball in their signal chain.