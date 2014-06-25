Rotosound The King Henry Phaser review

Branching out after the success of last year's fuzz pedal reissue, Rotosound has teamed up with electronics guru John Oram for a new range of effects, including this pedal: the King Henry Phaser.

"The King Henry offers lots of variation on that 70s phaser sound"

Phasers might not be the most popular modulation pedals these days, but they were a big deal in the early 70s, before chorus and flangers. The King Henry offers lots of variation on that 70s sound, via rate and depth controls.

Its secret weapon is the peak knob, which brings regeneration into the mix and emphasises the 'wow' in the sweep, giving you a sound like an auto-wah when you turn up the depth.