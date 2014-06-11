Rotosound The Aftermath Analog Delay review

Give it a go if you like your delay dirty.

The veteran British string company, Rotosound, has a new line of retro-vibed pedals, including an analogue delay pedal, dubbed The Aftermath.

"The repeats here are lo-fi and very dark compared with the dry sound"

Plenty of guitarists pick analogue delay pedals over digital ones because the repeats aren't squeaky clean, which means they blend in as an integral part of your tone.

The Aftermath seems designed for just that purpose - the repeats here are lo-fi and very dark compared with the dry sound.

There's plenty of variation, from a short slap up to much longer delays, and the feedback knob can also get endless self-oscillation going, if you fancy some sci-fi or dub effects.