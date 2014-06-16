IsoAcoustics ISO-L8R430 Stand review

There are cheaper stands, but the IsoAcoustics' effects are worth experiencing.

You might not have considered an amp stand before, but it can make a big difference. This offering from IsoAcoustics has three main benefits: it tilts your amp back (aiming the sound at your ears, rather than your feet), raises it off the floor, and isolates it from other surfaces.

"The stand is surprisingly sturdy - for combos, it's ideal"

The stand is surprisingly sturdy - we wouldn't put a 4x12 on there, but for combos, it's ideal. Sound-wise, it imbued our Vox AC15 with less low-end flub and a clearer midrange.

