Rotosound The Wobbler Tremolo

Following hot on the heels of the well-received reissue of its 'lost' 60s fuzz pedal, Rotosound is now offering a range of retro-style pedals in the same chassis. Here we check out The Wobbler Tremolo…
Using optical circuitry, the Wobbler offers up the sort of tremolo sound that you might find in a vintage Fender valve amp.
You get a nice rounded throb rather than a harsher square-wave on/off effect, with plenty of variation available from the rate and depth knobs.
More options come via the silly/germ knob, which blends between silicon and germanium signal paths, from a softer sound to a more edgy one with more gain.