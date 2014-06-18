Rotosound The Wobbler Tremolo

All in all, it's a great, natural way to add tremolo if you don't have an amp with the effect built in.

Following hot on the heels of the well-received reissue of its 'lost' 60s fuzz pedal, Rotosound is now offering a range of retro-style pedals in the same chassis. Here we check out The Wobbler Tremolo…

"The sort of tremolo sound you might find in a vintage Fender amp"

Using optical circuitry, the Wobbler offers up the sort of tremolo sound that you might find in a vintage Fender valve amp.

You get a nice rounded throb rather than a harsher square-wave on/off effect, with plenty of variation available from the rate and depth knobs.

More options come via the silly/germ knob, which blends between silicon and germanium signal paths, from a softer sound to a more edgy one with more gain.