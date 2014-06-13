MusicNomad Fretboard F-One Oil

It does the job, lasts ages and represents excellent value for money. What's not to like?

Every now and then, you'll want to give your guitar's fretboard a clean to keep it playing smoothly - MusicNomad's Fretboard F-One Oil is one option for a dirt-free 'board.

"It can make your guitar smell like a garden centre, but F-One Oil cleans and protects your 'board"

It avoids commonly used 'lemon' oil and works on all unfinished rosewood, ebony and maple fretboards.

Although its mixture of ultra-refined tree and seed oils can make your guitar smell like a garden centre up close, F-One Oil cleans and protects your 'board.

It certainly brought silky playability back to the guitars we tested it on, and since you only need to use a tiny bit each time, one bottle will last ages, too.