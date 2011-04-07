Musikmesse 2011: Day Two highlights

All the action from the show floor.

If day one of Musikmesse 2011 was a huge flood of new product announcements then day two has given a chance to get up-close and personal with some of our favourites.

Firstly, we caught up with Orange to get a video demo of their new, metal-friendly Dark Terror amp head - watch how the little beast turns a humble Tele into crushing, high-gain onslaught. Awesome.

Next up we took our trusty video camera to grab a look at Ampeg's return to the world of guitar valve-amps, the GVT Series. Check out our video to get the lowdown and hear one in action.

Elsewhere, there's been much action on the DJ front, with Pioneer, Stanton and Numark all revealing intriguing looking new mixers and controllers. Plus we've got everything from the Vox stand in pictures.

Guitar and bass highlights

Orange Amps Dark Terror video demo

See and hear the little heavy metal Terror in action

Ampeg GVT Series guitar amps video demo

Brand new all-tube series put through its paces

The Vox stand in pictures

Custom Shop guitars, Virage II Butterfly Series and more

Gibson and Epiphone host 'revolution' in Frankfurt

New guitars from Gibson USA, Gibson Custom, Gibson Acoustic and Epiphone

T-Rex reveals five new pedals

Triple-voice wah, drive, fuzz and more

Tech and DJ highlights

Stanton launches Stanton Control System 4DJ

Innovative complete DJ system with built-in computer, software and controller

Steinberg announces Cubase Elements 6

Entry-level version of the popular DAW

Pioneer introduces DJM-T1 mixer

Specifically designed to natively control Traktor Scratch Duo 2

Alesis debuts MicTube Solo and MicTube Duo

Compact preamps perfect for virtually any mic or instrument

Numark debuts Mixdeck Quad with iPad support

Breakthrough DJ controller offers four-channel mixing, software control and effects

Steinberg introduces Yamaha Vintage Plug-in Collection

New VST and AU plug-in bundles based on Virtual Circuitry Modelling

Universal Audio announces Lexicon 224 plug-in

Digital reverb emulation for UAD-2 on Mac and PC