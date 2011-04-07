Musikmesse 2011: Gibson and Epiphone host 'revolution' in Frankfurt

Image 1 of 7 The Nashville Flood Anniversary Les Paul Studio Green Gibson and Epiphone host 'revolution' in Frankfurt Image 2 of 7 The Firebird X Gibson and Epiphone host 'revolution' in Frankfurt Image 3 of 7 The Alex Lifeson Les Paul Axcess Gibson and Epiphone host 'revolution' in Frankfurt Image 4 of 7 The Marc Bolan Signature Les Paul Gibson and Epiphone host 'revolution' in Frankfurt Image 5 of 7 The Gibson Acoustic Jackson Browne Model Gibson and Epiphone host 'revolution' in Frankfurt Image 6 of 7 The Epiphone '1966' Worn Wilshire with Tremotone Gibson and Epiphone host 'revolution' in Frankfurt Image 7 of 7 The Epiphone Nighthawk Custom Reissue Gibson and Epiphone host 'revolution' in Frankfurt

Musikmesse 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Frankfurt Musikmesse will take place in Frankfurt am Main from 6-9 April 2011, and Gibson Guitar and Epiphone have announced a showcase of innovative and new products to be displayed this year in Hall 4.1 - Booth F31.

Gibson's premier divisions including Gibson Custom, Gibson USA, Epiphone, Gibson Acoustic, Gibson Gear, Baldwin and Wurlizter will each host a dynamic and interactive areas inside the exhibit for Musikmesse attendees to experience firsthand some of the latest models and products.

Gibson and Epiphone will once again hold guitar giveaways and host special appearances and signings when the fair opens to the public on the Saturday, 9 April, as well as offering free Gibson and Epiphone posters while supplies last.

Gibson's revolutionary guitar, the Firebird X, will take center stage at the exhibit. The Firebird X takes the guitar instrument to new heights of functionality and usability for the professional player and the aspiring enthusiast. Using technologies that did not exist even a few years ago, Gibson has enhanced an already outstanding instrument to unbelievable performance and creative heights.

The enhancements touch every aspect of the instrument, from using improved manufacturing technologies to the latest electronics. Daily demos and interactive stations allowing guests to experience the Firebird X will be set up throughout each day of Musikmesse 2011. Musikmesse guests will be among the first to experience this latest innovation from the guitar giant.

The Gibson USA division will also be showcasing other new models the SG Special '60s Tribute. This guitar commemorates the 50thanniversary of the introduction of the SG with a cool yet affordable tribute model that incorporates all of the nuances and features that made the SG an immediate hit. The Nashville Flood Anniversary Les Paul Studio Blue and Green, Explorer Melody Maker, Flying V 7-String, Les Paul Oversized Bass, Paul Landers Signature Les Paul, and the Les Paul and SG Gothic Mortes, and other exciting additions from Gibson USA will also highlight the booth.

Gibson Custom will continue its history of presenting the world's most collectible guitars at Musikmesse 2011. Guests will be among the first to see the exclusive Alex Lifeson Les Paul Axcess, a guitar which commemorates Lifeson's work with Rush from the '70s to today and hisredefining of the boundaries of progressive rock guitar.

Created through extensive work with Alex Lifeson himself, the Gibson Custom Alex Lifeson Les Paul Axcess similarly redefines the boundaries of the classic Les Paul: packed in a single remarkable instrument, this guitar carries all of the traditional tones that have made the Les Paul legendary, along with unprecedented levels of sonic and performance versatility.

Also new for Gibson Custom is the Marc Bolan Signature Les Paul, a guitar based on the iconic Les Paul Model Guitar that accompanied Marc's all too short but very influential career. Limited to 100 aged and 350 'VOS' finished versions globally, the chance to see, hear and feel this special instrument is at this year's Musikmesse.

The Randy Rhoads Les Paul Custom, the Don Felder Doubleneck and Les Paul Signature models, SG Custom Reissue, ES-355 Figured Stopbar, and other historic models from Gibson Custom will also be showcased at the booth.

Gibson Acoustic, long known for providing the world of music with the most sought after acoustic instruments, will debut a host of new models never before offered to the public along with the traditional Gibson Acoustic guitars, hand-crafted in Bozeman, Montana.

A much touted debut is the Gibson Acoustic Jackson Browne Model. Gibson builders in Montana dedicated unlimited resources in the construction, design, and features of this acoustic to accomplish Browne's ultimate vision. The Jackson Browne Model is handmade in Gibson Montana's Acoustic Master Shop with an extra deep body depth, red spruce top, eco-friendly English Walnut back and sides, 12th fret-to-body construction, and has the option of an innovative pickup system.

Another signature model from Gibson Acoustic that will be on hand is the Gibson Acoustic Billie Joe Armstrong Model. This instrument is styled after Billie Joe's Gibson J-180 'Jumbo', a guitar designed as a scaled-down version of the big, rounded SJ-200 "Super Jumbo" (played by Elvis, Johnny Cash, and others).

Also found at the Gibson booth this year is the Gibson Acoustic John Lennon 70thAnniversary Imagine Model. Specially created with Yoko Ono, only 70 of these precious Gibson J-160Es were created to celebrate John's life which began on 9 October1940. These rare models feature a never done before pure white finish, John's signature in the headstock, and his birth date engraved on the 12thfret.

And, for Gibson Acoustic enthusiasts, there will be the Gibson Acoustic Hummingbird 50th Anniversary Custom KOA Edition. Built to celebrate the 50thanniversary of the famous Hummingbird, this custom is one of only 50 made and bears an 18k gold '50'headstock inlay, the most premium koa back and sides, gold colored EVO frets, and gold painted Hummingbird pickguard.

Epiphone, one of the Gibson Family of Brands, brings quality to music enthusiasts by offering superb musical instruments at affordable prices matched by superior craftsmanship. This year Epiphone will offer guests the opportunity to pick up and play a collection of new Epiphone models. Epiphone will display the Epiphone Nighthawk Custom Reissue. With its humbucker, single-coil and mini-humbucker pickups combined with a 5-way selector switch and push/pull coil-tapping, the Nighthawk gives you 9 distinctive sounds in one guitar.

Also offered by Epiphone will be the Epiphone '1966' Worn Wilshire with Tremotone. Riding on the success of the Wilshire, Epiphone has taken another page from their long history with the addition of the Tremotone vibrato, a re-designed with a spring-loaded arm with improved operation and excellent return-to-pitch.

Long known for its history of making great Les Paul guitars, another new addition to Epiphone's lineup is the Epiphone Les Paul Acoustic/Electric Ukulele Outfit. Like a traditional Les Paul Standard, it features a solid Mahogany body combined with a AAA grade flame maple top for great tone and great looks.

For acoustic enthusiasts Epiphone will have the Epiphone AJ-220ST Premium Solid-Top Acoustic Player Pack. Starting with an Advanced Jumbo, Solid-Top acoustic and with innovative and useful features that include a built-in tuner and a wall-hanger to store and display your instrument when not in use, Epiphone gives you a pack that's not like all the rest.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Gibson

