Musikmesse 2011: T-Rex reveals five new pedals

Image 1 of 5 The Gull Triple Voice Wah T-Rex pedals Image 2 of 5 Hobo Drive T-Rex pedals Image 3 of 5 Tonebug Booster T-Rex pedals Image 4 of 5 Tonebug Sensewah T-Rex pedals Image 5 of 5 Tonebug Fuzz T-Rex pedals

Musikmesse 2011: Danish effects pedal maker T-Rex have five new, retro-looking stompboxes to show-off at this year's Musikmesse. Check out the press release below for details on each and take a closer look at all the pedals in the image gallery or by clicking on each pedal's name.



PRESS RELEASE:

3 pedals in one

2 distinct wah-wah sounds

Unique dual-filter yoy-yoy effect

Controls: Pedal, Mode, Slope, Boost, Hotspot

Slope knob for shaping your wah/yoy

Boost function for a higher volume on your output signal

Hotspot button for an altered response

RRP £199

Versatile overdrive

Works as a real preamp

Adjustable boost setting for soloing and extra gain

Pre/post switch - boost the signal before it hits the preamp

Controls: On/Off, Preamp, Master, Tone, Boost button, Boost knob, Pre/post switch

£250

Boosts your tone without losing it

Intuitive, uncomplicated controls

Cool retro design

Makes sure your solos are loud enough

Tone shaping scoop control and boost control

RRP £389

Switch between wah-wah and yoy-yoy

Triggers by your playing

Simple, intuitive controls

Creates wah effects automatically

Controls: Sense knob and Range knob

RRP £145

Rich, creamy hyper-distortion

Controls: Fuzz, Level and Tone

Cool retro design

Simple user interface

Tone control fine tunes the timbre of your fuzz

RRP £99

