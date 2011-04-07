More

Musikmesse 2011: T-Rex reveals five new pedals

By

Triple-voice wah, drive, fuzz and more

Image 1 of 5

The Gull Triple Voice Wah

The Gull Triple Voice Wah

T-Rex pedals

Image 2 of 5

Hobo Drive

Hobo Drive

T-Rex pedals

Image 3 of 5

Tonebug Booster

Tonebug Booster

T-Rex pedals

Image 4 of 5

Tonebug Sensewah

Tonebug Sensewah

T-Rex pedals

Image 5 of 5

Tonebug Fuzz

Tonebug Fuzz

T-Rex pedals

Musikmesse 2011: Danish effects pedal maker T-Rex have five new, retro-looking stompboxes to show-off at this year's Musikmesse. Check out the press release below for details on each and take a closer look at all the pedals in the image gallery or by clicking on each pedal's name.

PRESS RELEASE:

Gull Triple Voice Wah

  • 3 pedals in one
  • 2 distinct wah-wah sounds
  • Unique dual-filter yoy-yoy effect
  • Controls: Pedal, Mode, Slope, Boost, Hotspot
  • Slope knob for shaping your wah/yoy
  • Boost function for a higher volume on your output signal
  • Hotspot button for an altered response

RRP £199

Hobo Drive

  • Versatile overdrive
  • Works as a real preamp
  • Adjustable boost setting for soloing and extra gain
  • Pre/post switch - boost the signal before it hits the preamp
  • Controls: On/Off, Preamp, Master, Tone, Boost button, Boost knob, Pre/post switch

£250

Tonebug Booster

  • Boosts your tone without losing it
  • Intuitive, uncomplicated controls
  • Cool retro design
  • Makes sure your solos are loud enough
  • Tone shaping scoop control and boost control

RRP £389

Tonebug Sensewah

  • Switch between wah-wah and yoy-yoy
  • Triggers by your playing
  • Simple, intuitive controls
  • Creates wah effects automatically
  • Controls: Sense knob and Range knob

RRP £145

Tonebug Fuzz

  • Rich, creamy hyper-distortion
  • Controls: Fuzz, Level and Tone
  • Cool retro design
  • Simple user interface
  • Tone control fine tunes the timbre of your fuzz

RRP £99

Information taken from official press release, for more visit T-Rex.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox:

Sign up for the free weekly newsletter