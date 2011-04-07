Musikmesse 2011: T-Rex reveals five new pedals

Image 1 of 5
T-Rex pedals
Image 2 of 5
T-Rex pedals
Image 3 of 5
T-Rex pedals
Image 4 of 5
T-Rex pedals
Image 5 of 5
T-Rex pedals
Musikmesse 2011: Danish effects pedal maker T-Rex have five new, retro-looking stompboxes to show-off at this year's Musikmesse. Check out the press release below for details on each and take a closer look at all the pedals in the image gallery or by clicking on each pedal's name.
PRESS RELEASE:
Gull Triple Voice Wah
- 3 pedals in one
- 2 distinct wah-wah sounds
- Unique dual-filter yoy-yoy effect
- Controls: Pedal, Mode, Slope, Boost, Hotspot
- Slope knob for shaping your wah/yoy
- Boost function for a higher volume on your output signal
- Hotspot button for an altered response
RRP £199
Hobo Drive
- Versatile overdrive
- Works as a real preamp
- Adjustable boost setting for soloing and extra gain
- Pre/post switch - boost the signal before it hits the preamp
- Controls: On/Off, Preamp, Master, Tone, Boost button, Boost knob, Pre/post switch
£250
Tonebug Booster
- Boosts your tone without losing it
- Intuitive, uncomplicated controls
- Cool retro design
- Makes sure your solos are loud enough
- Tone shaping scoop control and boost control
RRP £389
Tonebug Sensewah
- Switch between wah-wah and yoy-yoy
- Triggers by your playing
- Simple, intuitive controls
- Creates wah effects automatically
- Controls: Sense knob and Range knob
RRP £145
Tonebug Fuzz
- Rich, creamy hyper-distortion
- Controls: Fuzz, Level and Tone
- Cool retro design
- Simple user interface
- Tone control fine tunes the timbre of your fuzz
RRP £99
Information taken from official press release, for more visit T-Rex.
Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: