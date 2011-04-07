Musikmesse 2011: Alesis debuts MicTube Solo and MicTube Duo

Image 1 of 2 Alesis MicTube Solo Image 2 of 2 Alesis MicTube Duo

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Alesis, the world's leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment and studio electronics, introduces MicTube Solo and MicTube Duo microphone preamplifiers.



The MicTube Solo and MicTube Duo are single- and dual channel tube preamplifiers respectively, designed to add warm, vintage tone to microphones and instruments.

Read more: IK Multimedia UNO

Ideal for any recording or live setup, the MicTube preamplifiers feature easy-to-use control layouts, and warm, vintage tone, courtesy of one of the most classic sounding, lowest-noise vacuum tubes: the 12AX7.

Aside from the tube, each model features a minimized circuit path, faithfully preserving the essence of the signal coming from the microphone.



The MicTube Solo and Duo amplify the input signal of condenser or dynamic microphones to line level, adding as much or as little of the tube's signature sound as desired. Recording artists and engineers will find a -20 dB pad switch for mics with hotter outputs or louder sound sources.

Phase reverse switches help to optimise multi-mic setups, and 80 Hz high-pass filters help cut bass, handling and wind noise. Both preamps provide +48 volt phantom power for condenser microphones.



In additional to standard three-pin XLR jacks for microphones, the MicTube Solo and Duo offer 1/4-inch, high-impedance DI (direct injection) jacks for plugging in guitars, keyboards and basses.

Separate Gain and Drive ("vintage") controls allow users to dial in the perfect blend of level and tone. Professional XLR and 1/4-inch outputs complete the professional package.



"Alesis MicTube Solo and MicTube Duo preamplifiers deliver classic tube sound - at vintage prices," said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis.

MicTube Solo and MicTube Duo preamplifiers will be available from musical instrument and pro audio retailers Q3 2011.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Alesis

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter