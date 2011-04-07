Musikmesse 2011: Steinberg introduces Yamaha Vintage Plug-in Collection

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today is happy to announce three professional signal processing plug-in bundles yjay make up the newly introduced Yamaha Vintage Plug-in Collection: Vintage Channel Strip, Vintage Open Deck and Vintage Stomp Pack.

The plug-ins of this unique collection have previously only been available as VCM add-on effects for high-end Yamaha digital mixers, but are now for the first time available in VST 3, VST 2.4 and AU plug-in formats for multi-instance use within digital audio workstations.

The plug-ins will soon be available as boxed or download versions from the Steinberg Online Shop and as boxed versions from certified Steinberg dealers.

"With the Virtual Circuitry Modelling technology by Yamaha, we can create accurate reproductions of analogue circuitry that result in hardware emulations at a quality that has never been there before," comments Timo Wildenhain, product marketing manager at Steinberg.

"The Portico plug-ins are the first to implement this technology, which we've now complemented with Yamaha Vintage Plug-in Collection," adds Wildenhain.

The Vintage Channel Strip comprises three plug-ins: EQ 601, Compressor 260 and Compressor 276, reproducing the sound characteristics of several classic Yamaha hardware equalisers and compressors from the 1970s.

The Vintage Open Deck recreates the analogue circuitry and characteristics of four legendary tape recorders: Swiss '70, Swiss '78, Swiss '85 and American '70. For an even wider range of variation, the characteristics can be individually applied to the record and playback decks.

Vintage Stomp Pack recreates several analogue hardware effects, bringing back the punchy sound of the 1970s. Consisting of three phaser plug-ins (Dual Phaser, Yamaha Phaser and Max 100), one Yamaha flanger and one first-class wah-effect, this bundle boosts the musical creativity of guitarists, producers and sound designers alike.

Pricing and availability of the plug-ins will soon be announced.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Steinberg

