MusicRadar's Greatest Hits

Riff Week on MusicRadar
The Top 50 Guitar Riffs Of All Time: Part One (50-26)
The greatest riffs ever, as voted for by you!
The Top 50 Guitar Riffs Of All Time: Part Two (25-1)
We have a winner!
9 guitar heroes pick their favourite riffs
Joe Perry, Tony Iommi, Billy Gibbons, Jeff Beck and more!
The alternative 10 greatest riffs of all time
Your favourites as you've never heard them before
The evolution of the guitar riff
Charting the riff from Howlin' Wolf to Jack White
SampleRadar: 400 free heavy metal guitar samples
Celebrate Riff Week with these crunchy free sounds
VIDEO: Slash picks his favourite riffs
Plus riff-writing tips from the GN'R and Velvet Revolver star
VIDEO: Queen's Brian May picks his favourite riffs
The Kinks, Black Sabbath and The Beatles all feature
Guitar legends
28 Telecaster legends: part 2
Fender lovers, from Steve Cropper to John 5
28 Telecaster legends: part 1
Fender's singlecut celebrated
10 unsung Fender Stratocaster stars
Ask MusicRadar: your favourite players revealed
35 Fender Stratocaster stars: part 1
The best-selling guitar, the best players
35 Fender Stratocaster stars: part 2
More legends of Leo Fender's crowning glory
29 Les Paul legends: part 1
Iconic players of an iconic guitar
29 Les Paul legends: part 2
More wizards of the Goldtop, Sunburst and Custom
11 legends of the Flying V and Explorer
Players of pointy axes - in pictures
16 Rickenbacker guitar and bass stars
Lennon to Lemmy and beyond
Ask MusicRadar: the best music-making gear as voted for by you
The best electric guitars under £300
The top 21 axes your money can buy
10 best acoustic guitars under £300
Ask MusicRadar: we asked, you answered
10 best bass guitars under £300
Ask MusicRadar: your ultimate budget bass revealed
7 best low-powered tube amp heads under £300
Ask MusicRadar: we asked, you answered
12 best amps for heavy metal
Ask MusicRadar: your top amplifier revealed
The 11 plug-ins you can't live without
MusicRadar users pick their favourites
The best hardware synths available today
We reveal MusicRadar users' favourites
The best music-making apps on the iPhone
All of these should be on your Apple handset
Synth Week on MusicRadar
15 ultimate synth icons
Designers, bands, programmers and players - as chosen by you!
The 10 greatest synthesizers of all time
Meet the machines that changed music
The 10 greatest synths of all time... in software!
Virtual versions of the finest hardware instruments
The 40 greatest synth tracks ever: pt 1, 1974-1986
From Kraftwerk to Depeche Mode
The 40 greatest synthesizer tracks ever: pt2, 1990-2008
The Prodigy, Aphex Twin and LCD Soundsystem anyone?
17 amazing Steampunk synthesizer mods
Brass, wood and bleeps: synths for Victorians
SampleRadar: 976 free classic synth samples
ARP and Roland sounds are just a click away
26 essential synth tutorials
Step-by-step guides, videos, tips and more
The 12 most outrageous synths on the internet
From the insane to the unspeakable
The 12 most bombastic synth solos of all time
The greatest players' finest moments
10 synths that defined the '80s
A decade's worth of classic hardware
Beatles Week on MusicRadar
VIDEO: The best Beatles covers you've never seen!
It's a Beatles video cover overload! Guaranteed no Cocker!
How to get The Beatles' sound in software
Turn your bedroom studio into Abbey Road
Alan White from Yes: What The Beatles mean to me
Drummer played with Harrison and Lennon
POLL: The greatest Beatles song ever is...
Fab Four features from Across The Universe, all here!
Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick on Abbey Road
A track-by-track walkthrough
Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora: what The Beatles mean to me
Guitar hero writes exclusively for MusicRadar
POLL: The greatest Beatles album ever is...
Clue: It's not Yellow Submarine
REVIEW: The Beatles: Rock Band
MusicRadar rates its accuracy
VIDEO LESSON: Learn the Day Tripper riff
A note-by-note video lesson
REVIEW: The Beatles remastered 1963-66
Should you buy the mono and stereo box sets?
REVIEW: The Beatles remastered 1967-70
Part 2 of our expert guide to the box sets
Aerosmith's Joe Perry: what The Beatles mean to me
Guitar star writes exclusively for MusicRadar
FIRST LOOK: The Beatles' remastered box sets
Mono and stereo box sets unboxed on video!