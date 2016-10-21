If you were buying a mobile device specifically to make music on, it wouldn’t be an Android one. Even the most diehard Apple hater would have to admit that, if you want access to the best music-making apps on the market, you need an iOS device.

This is principally down to the fact that Android doesn’t offer the low-latency audio performance that iOS does (though efforts are being made to rectify this), but that doesn’t have to be a dealbreaker. Many of us do own Android phones, and would love to be able to do some music stuff on them.

Fortunately, there are now quite a few decent apps that enable you to do precisely that. Whether you’re looking to create synth sounds, beats, grooves or even fully-fledged productions, the solution is out there.

Here, we present an updated list of what we think are the best Android music making apps in the world today. Sign in to your Google Play account, click through the slides and get downloading.