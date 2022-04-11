Best cheap electric guitars 2022: 10 epic budget electrics

The budget guitar category has to be the most fiercely competitive, with more options than ever before vying for your hard-earned cash. In this day and age, you don't need to spend a fortune to get a great instrument, with high-quality guitars in every style imaginable out there. So, whether you're looking for a budget-friendly Stratocaster, inexpensive hollowbody, or an affordable shred guitar, you'll find it here in this guide to the best cheap electric guitars.

These cheap electrics used to be reserved for new players searching for a beginner-friendly option, but with massive strides forward in quality control, they can now be a viable option for intermediate players looking to upgrade their first guitar or even pro players looking for a backup six-string.

These guitars may not have all the bells and whistles of the high-end electric guitars on the market, but they aren't meant to compete with such luxury instruments. Instead, the purpose of these guitars is to provide fantastic playability, great looks, and all for a song.

In this buying guide, we've outlined our choices for the best cheap electric guitars that are available for you to order right now. We've also included some useful buying advice at the bottom of this page.

Best cheap electric guitars: Our top picks

As we said before, the budget electric guitar bracket is more saturated than ever, making it very difficult to know where to begin. For absolute beginners or the player looking for a budget S-type guitar, the Yamaha Pacifica 112V (opens in new tab) is the perfect starting point. Robust build quality, elegant looks, and a surprisingly good tone for the price - what's not to love?

Perhaps versatility is what you're looking for? Well, in that case, you can't go wrong with the PRS SE Standard 24 (opens in new tab). This Swiss Army Knife of an instrument can produce almost any tone you can think of at a seriously low price - all while managing to retain the high-quality PRS are known for.

Best cheap electric guitars: Product guide

The Yamaha Pacifica has long proved a benchmark for quality and specification, and the 112V remains one of the best guitars for beginners. The 112 is far from fancy and simply concentrates on the bare necessities. Yet the construction is of excellent quality. Trust us, if looked after this will be a guitar for life.

By design it's an altogether more modern, brighter and lighter take on a hot-rod Strat. But when we say brighter that doesn't mean overly shrill. In fact the bridge humbucker will surprise some, it's beefy without being too mid-range heavy and although the coil-split proves a little bland played clean, with a distortion boost it's a pretty useful gnarly and wiry rhythm voice.

It's good to have the choice too when mixed with the middle pickup - switching between the full and split coil here is subtle but, especially with cleaner 'class A' amp voicings, there's enough character difference to be useable.

The solo single-coils impress - plenty of percussion and with a little mid-range beef added from the amp these get you to the correct Texas toneland. Neck and middle combined produces a fine modern Strat-like mix - the added brightness will cut through a multi-FX patch nicely.

Read our full Yamaha Pacifica 112V review

The Streamliner concept is simple: to create more affordable Gretsch guitars without losing their specific DNA. Two new Broad'Tron humbuckers are controlled in classic Gretsch style by a three-way toggle selector switch on the bass side shoulder, a master volume on the treble side horn, and then a trio of controls by the treble-side f-hole for individual-pickup volume and master tone.

The G2622's construction gives a different response and resonance to other new releases from Gretsch and, with these pickups, moves further from the Gretsch sound. And while its construction gives it a more solid, or at least ES-335, character, it's a little more airy and less punchy with a softer, squashier tonality.

The beefier pickups certainly don't nail a classic Gretsch tonality – although if that's what you want, the full-size pickups are easy to replace – but they do broaden the sonic potential, especially for more gained styles, while staying close to the classic iconography. If you want a great-value semi-hollow, this is among the best electric guitars.

Read our full Gretsch G2622 Streamliner review

You might expect PRS's budget take on its venerable Custom 24 to pale in comparison to the real deal, but that certainly isn't the case. Considering the price, this is one impressively put-together instrument; we scoured our review model for signs of the guitar's price tag, and all we could find was a slightly loose vibrato arm fitting – a minor point.

Like the traditional USA-made Custom 24 design, there's no scratchplate, so the SE Standard 24's electronics are installed in a cavity. The non-locking SE-level tuners are smooth-handling, and visually, you'd struggle to distinguish the vibrato from top-end PRS guitars.

The SE Standard isn't quite as refined or sleek a playing experience as PRS's S2 and above models, courtesy of the chunkier Wide Thin profile, higher action and slightly creaky vibrato response, but a more player-personal setup helps to rectify that. The tones are here, though: searing solos, toasty rhythms and coil-split quack are all within reach. At this price, it's an impressive performance from one of the top electric guitar brands in the market.

Read our full PRS SE Standard 24 review

Many players are drawn in by the devilishly good looks of the SG, but its fierce tonal bark and lightning-fast neck is what keeps them coming back for more. Now, we’ve opted to include the Epiphone SG Special on this best cheap electric guitar list, as we can’t get enough of the warm tone associated with the P-90.

This guitar is directly inspired by the Gibson of the same name and offers players everything they’ve come to expect from the SG Special at a more affordable price. Featuring a mahogany body, slim tapper 60s neck, lightening wrap around bridge and a choice of two stunning finishes, this guitar definitely looks, sounds and feels like the real deal.

So if you are looking for a classic axe capable of covering everything from blues to indie, jazz to hard rock, this is the guitar for you.

This affordable signature model for Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith is an exemplary classic metal guitar for the money. It features a Jackson slim D profile neck with immaculately finished frets, while the oiled maple neck a joy to motor around on. Allied to the surprisingly good build quality, this imparts a premium feel to the SDX.

Tonally, the body might not quite enjoy the snap and sparkle of Smith's alder-bodied American original, but basswood is a great tonewood anyway, particularly once you're piling on the gain. The bridge humbucker is plenty powerful, with just enough detail to prevent it sliding into the woolly morass suffered by many lower-end units, and the single coils give you more than a sniff of Strat flavour, making the SDX a versatile guitar indeed considering its heavy metal association.

The Floyd Rose Special bridge also does a solid job of keeping you in tune, no matter how crazy you get. A versatile guitar capable of covering many bases, and perfect for nailing your favourite Maiden tunes? What more could you need, bar the white high tops and tight strides?

Read the full Squier Bullet Mustang HH review

We’ve seen a bit of a Jazzmaster revival over the last few years, with anyone from Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys to Jim Root of Slipknot playing one.

The Fender formula of a 25.5” scale length and single coil pickups is one that’s as old as the hills, but the offset design still feels modern over 60 years later.

The ‘60s Classic Vibe has an Indian Laurel fretboard adorned with era-appropriate Narrow Tall frets, which provide a slightly more old-school playing surface - a throwback to the early days of these iconic guitars - and the Fender-designed pickups offer up plenty of guts when needed. This Jazzmaster is a real Swiss Army Knife guitar, suitable for any age or ability.

7. Ibanez RG450DX The best cheap electric guitars for speed players Specifications Body: Mahogany Neck: Maple Scale: 25.5” Fingerboard: Jatoba Fret: 24 Pickups: 2 x Quantum humbucker, 1 x Quantum single coil Controls: Volume, tone, 5-way selector Hardware: DL Tremolo bridge, locking nut Left-handed: Yes Finish: Starlight Blue Today's Best Deals Check Thomann (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Glorious neck + Loads of tones + Quality build Reasons to avoid - This style isn't for everyone

For many players, acquiring an Ibanez RG is a real rite of passage. This iconic range of super-Strat shredders has been played by some of the biggest names in rock and metal over the years, and that appeal shows no sign of abating. The combination of super-thin neck and high-output humbuckers, in a lightweight body, makes for a guitar series that gives precise, technical styles of playing the perfect platform to shine.

The Ibanez RG450DX occupies that middle ground between entry-level and intermediate, and would make a superb workhorse or ‘step up the ladder’ for many players. The famous wafer-thin Wizard neck invites speedy legato licks, while there’s a surprising amount of versatility from the pickups. Sure, it’s a homage to a bygone era in metal, but it’s a darned good looking one at that.

While the obvious choice for a Les Paul shape in this list would have been an Epiphone, we would veer more towards the superb LTD EC-256, particularly for rock and metal players. You get a slim-profile mahogany body and set neck, which deliver great sustain, and the ESP-designed humbuckers will cover a lot of ground tonally.

What we liked about the EC-256 was the blank canvas it offers keen modders. As a base onto which you can add your own pickups, and tinker with other enhancements, the EC-256 is ready for whatever you can throw at it. We did have some slight reservations about the glossy finish, particularly on the neck, but that could be down to personal preference. Overall, there’s a lot to like about the LTD.

Read the full LTD EC-256 review

This is a mahogany single-cut that offers a genuine alternative to the Les Paul approach without trying to ape it. It's packing two Broad’Tron pickups - a humbucker-sized Filter’Tron-style (PAF warmth and single-coil brightness). If you wrinkle your nose at some of the darker character in humbucker-loaded single-cuts, these could be a surprising treat.

The responsiveness of the Broad’Trons here yields impressive harmonic detail when we test it with both tube amp drive and a Tube Screamer - for expressive, sustaining violin-esque lead work it’s inspiring and touch-sensitive. But get into traditional AC/DC and even metal territory and eyebrows start raising; it sounds like something that can really chase a Les Paul in the fat-but-articulated stakes.

Gretsch has pulled a classic style into the present here with wider potential appeal, because the sheer versatility and finish quality for the money makes this the kind of deal that you’ll always find space for in the house.

Read the full Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT Single-Cut review

10. Harley Benton SC-Junior A classic one-pickup single cut guitar with surprising depths and price Specifications Body: Mahogany Neck: Mahogany Scale: 24.7" Fingerboard: Black walnut Frets: 22 Pickups: 2x Black Top Broad'Tron humbuckers Controls: Neck volume, bridge volume, tone, master volume, 3-way pickup selector Hardware: Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, V-stoptail tailpiece Left-handed: Yes Finish: Black, Dark Cherry Metallic, Casino Gold Today's Best Deals View at Thomann (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Classic looks and mahogany build + P-90 offers surprising diversity + Our test guitar was light at around 6.8lbs Reasons to avoid - The higher profile doesn't allow the string to pickup height to be low enough to get the best from the P-90

Harley Benton has a proven reputation for great value, but even so, this LP Junior-style electric is a real bargain. While its ingredients of a mahogany build and single Roswell P-90 single-coil pickup seem simple, they make for a streamlined and classic look here and actually provide a surprising range of tones.

The SC-Junior's responsive tone and volume controls effectively allow you to move from your overdriven amp sound to cleaner territory without touching the amp or any pedals. Combined with a wonderfully playable neck experience, this is a great guitar for newcomers or anyone who wants to try a more streamlined approach with electric guitar.

Read the full Harley Benton SC-Junior review

Best cheap electric guitars: Buying advice

There are a few things to consider when you're looking for the best cheap electric guitar. Even though this is seen as an "entry-level" category, there's still a lot to think about. From construction to features, performance to finish, there are significant differences between all of these guitars.

How do cheap guitars differ from expensive guitars?

Primarily, the tonewoods used for the best budget guitars are the same as their more expensive counterparts. It's common to find guitars made of poplar, basswood, and mahogany. Where these guitars tend to differ is in the construction methods. The bodies of these entry-level guitars can be made out of multiple pieces of wood, whereas higher-end guitars tend to be made out of one or two pieces.

Of course, as you'd expect, these guitars will also use lower-grade components and hardware. With that being said, with the massive leap forward in quality control, it's getting hard to find an entry-level guitar with a terrible set of pickups or lousy hardware - most guitars on the market are of a decent standard these days.

At the lower end of the price spectrum, we do tend to see the occasional fret issue. This may be because corners have been cut in order to keep the cost as low as possible. For a beginner, these elements will not likely be an issue. That's not to say there isn't value to be had at the lower end, but it pays to do your research and, where possible, to try out a few models before you buy.

Should I spend more than $500/£500?

In short, you don't need to spend a great deal of money on a guitar these days. As this guide proves, there are many options out there for players looking for a high-quality instrument on a budget.

That said, by rising ever so slightly above the $500/£500 price point, you'll bag yourself an instrument that exceeds the normal parameters of a budget guitar. Fender, for example, offers Mexican-made versions of its famous Stratocaster and Telecaster models for not much more than $500/£500 - meaning you can buy into that iconic branding at a reasonable price.

How to choose the right budget electric for you

When choosing a guitar - at any price point - there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you get the best instrument for your needs. The first of which is the sound. Now, it may sound obvious, but it’s worth saying. Each electric guitar has a particular tone, with some brands and models being better suited to certain styles. Looking to tear up the fretboard with killer shred licks? Well, you may want to stick to brands such as Ibanez, Jackson and LTD, as these guitars - for the most part - come with fast, thin necks and high output humbuckers, perfect for melting faces.

Blues more your thing? Well, you may want to go down the hollowbody route. Brands such as Epiphone, Gretsch and Harley Benton offer fantastic sounding hollowbody guitars for very little money. For those seeking the bright, articulate sound of Mayer, Hendrix, Beck or Frusciante, only one guitar comes to mind - the Strat. Now, whether you go for the real deal and grab a Fender, or instead opt for the Yamaha or another interpretation of this iconic design, you can’t go wrong with this versatile instrument.

Next, we need to talk about playability. It’s important that you feel comfortable with your new guitar. So take time to think about the neck profile, fret height and weight of the instrument. Every brand - and model - is different, so make sure you do your research. Remember, there is no wrong answer, it’s all about what feels right to you.

