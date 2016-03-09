POLL: The greatest Beatles album ever is...

In 2009, we asked MusicRadar users to vote for the best Beatles album of the band's career. Now, as we celebrate the career of producer Sir George Martin, who has died at the age of 90, we revisit our countdown of Fab Four classics...

Propping up your list in last place is Beatles For Sale. Although it’s probably fair to call it the least-popular Beatles album, rather than the worst. The band’s fourth LP includes Eight Days A Week and the John Lennon-penned I’m A Loser, marking his first ventures into directly autobiographical songwriting.

FACT: After the self-penned A Hard Day's Night, Beatles For Sale saw a return to the 1963 formula of eight originals and six cover versions, symptomatic of a gruelling live schedule.