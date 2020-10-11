Get 20% off one of the best wah pedals - the Morley Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2 Contour

The best wah pedals (Image credit: Morley) Our guide to the best wah-wah pedals for adding more expression to your guitar sound

We've already spotted electric guitar bargains in the Musician's Friend Rocktober offer ahead of the Prime Day music deals, now it's offering a rare retail discount on the Morley Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2 Contour – one of the very best wah pedals you can get right now.

It's 20% off the usual $145 with the coupon code below, allowing you to save $29 with free shipping. A great deal on a wah that's rarely found on sale. For good reason – as our review of the pricier mini version confirms, this is an incredible effects pedal.

The Morley Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2 Contour is the signature wah for the virtuoso player, but we think it's the best switchless wah out there for any player.

Being switchless, it's always engaged for ease of use and the Contour mode allows players to adjust the frequency and tone.

Add it to you pedalboard for just $116 with the offer below.