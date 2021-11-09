Waves confirms free Black Friday plugin: sign-up now to get it as soon as it’s released

Waves has brought its Black Friday plugin deals A-game early this year, offering its Platinum bundle at a shockingly low $100 and big discounts if you buy more than one plugin at a time .

However, there’s more - Waves has confirmed that it’ll be offering you a brand-new free plugin on Black Friday (26 November), and you can sign up now to ensure that you get it as soon as it’s released.

Get a free Black Friday plugin from Waves!

Sign up now to guarantee your place at the front of the queue when Waves drops its brand-new free plugin on 26 September.

This isn’t the first time Waves has done this, of course. Last year’s Black Friday freebie was ELA EchoSphere - a slap delay and plate reverb that was designed in collaboration with Chris Lord-Alge - and we’re hoping for something similarly classy in 2021.

What this will be remains to be seen, but if you sign up now on the Waves website, you’ll be among the first to find out.

Waves Platinum: Was $1,999.99, now $99.99 Waves Platinum: Was $1,999.99, now $99.99

Ok, so you were probably never going to spend full whack on this package, but right now Platinum is at an all-time low price. Get your hands on 60 killer plugins for less than $100, which works out at $1.66 apiece. To get your hands on those plugins individually would cost the earth, so strike now while they’re criminally cheap.