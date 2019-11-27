Find prog-metal nirvana with this huge $350 saving on Misha Mansoor's signature Juggernaut HT6

When you want to go full-blown prog, a bang-average electric guitar simply won’t cut it. Happily, Black Friday is upon us, and with loads of great Black Friday guitar deals out there, you can pick up something special at a massively discounted price.

One such deal is being offered by Musician’s Friend. The online retailer is selling the Jackson Juggernaut HT6 - that’s the one used by Periphery’s axe genius Misha Mansoor’s - for just $449.99. That’s a gobsmacking $350 - almost 50% - off the usual $799.99 price tag. Believe us, you’ll struggle to find a guitar of this calibre anywhere for less than $500!

This handsome instrument boasts a sleek basswood body, finished in a classy-looking Satin White, along with a robust maple neck that’s reinforced by graphite.

And it’s also delightful to play, with 24 jumbo frets on its 16” radius ebony fretboard, plus two Misha Mansoor-designed MM1 humbuckers supported by a 5-way selector switch.

If you’re looking for something special to play on those pummeling djent epics, this artist signature guitar is the perfect choice. Head over to Musician’s Friend to pick up an incredible bargain.

