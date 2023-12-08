Learn guitar for the price of a coffee - Fender Play is only $3.13 per month with this colossal 75% discount

With 2023 drawing to a close it’s time to start thinking about new year’s resolutions, and for most people reading this it’s likely to revolve around getting better at your chosen instrument. If you play guitar, bass or ukulele, or you’ve been thinking about picking up one of these instruments, then online lessons can be a great way to access carefully crafted, high quality tuition. And for the next few days Fender has made it super affordable to access its content by offering a massive 75% off its top-rated Fender Play platform . All you need to do is hit the link and add the code holiday75 at checkout.

This offer will only run until 11 December and will save you a huge $112.49 off the typical $149.99 one-year subscription price. The 75% discount means you’ll pay just $37.50 for the full year, which works out at just $3.13 per month, compared to $12.50 per month at full price. That not enough for you? You will also get 10% off gear from the Fender store (where their huge 8 Days Of Deals sale is well underway) for the full duration of your subscription.

Fender Play Xmas deal: Save a massive 75%

There’s a reason we rate Fender Play as the best online guitar lessons platform, particularly for beginner to intermediate players. You can read more about what we think in our Fender Play review.

Fender Play delivers everything from step-by-step lessons for total beginners and bespoke lesson plans to help hold your hand as you progress, to song lessons covering tracks by contemporary artists like Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish, to heavy hitters like Pantera and Nirvana. There’s thousands of tracks to work through and it’s going to take you a long time to run out of inspiring material to keep you playing.

Fender Play also includes fun features such as the Chord Challenge, which will make sure you develop key skills like tidy chord changes without getting bored. You also get access to the Fender Play community, which is full of players on a similar journey, and a great place to get advice and tips!

Whether you have 2 minutes or two hours, the volume of content means you'll be able to learn something new every single day.