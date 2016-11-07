Best in drums 2016

Best international rock is by far the biggest category in our Best in drums polls each year, and for good reason. There are so many amazing rock drummers around today, all bringing their own brand of power, style and attitude to the kit. From masters of funk rock to pop punk legends, rock drummers come in all shapes, sizes and styles.

Who on this list played drums on your album of the year? Maybe one of these drummers was the highlight of your gigging calendar or festival season? Place your vote now!