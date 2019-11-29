Up to $1,200 - that's $1,200! - off D'Angelica Deluxe Series semi-hollow electric guitars for Cyber Monday

Now this one's got us excited. You may have noticed Cyber Monday going on, but these massive reductions on a slew of D'Angelico semi-hollows really do stand out.

The Deluxe Series does what it says on the tin. These are quality guitars, and there are 43 on offer, at discounts of up to 60%, over at ProAudioStar.

Highlights include the Deluxe 175, a vintage-style, semi-hollow singlecut that features TV Jones pickups, a gold Bigsby B-30 vibrato, block inlay, a graphite nut, and locking Grover and the DC with its stop-bar tailpiece, with a pair of Seymour Duncan 59 humbuckers and laminate maple build.

In all honesty, we'd love each and every one of these D'Angelicos. Many of the deals we're posting are selling out fast, though, so we suggest that if they do tickle your fancy, you should get yourself over to ProAudioStar's Black Friday sale pronto.

Incredibly, there's even a coupon sale that may offer ADDITIONAL savings, so see below for details on that, plus a small pick from the massive D'Angelico selection on offer.

You're welcome.

D'Angelico Deluxe Series DH: $1,899 $799 at ProAudioStar

There are two Seymour Duncan DA-59 humbuckers in the DH's neck and bridge, and a six-way toggle switch for selecting either, both, or splitting the pickups into singlecoils, and blending both singlecoil options together. View Deal

D'Angelico Deluxe Series EXL-1: $1,699 $799 at ProAudioStar

A quite beautifully constructed jazz box, the EXL-1 is a contemporary homage to master-builder John D’Angelico’s original archtop design. It's big, 17-inches across, but it's got a super-comfortable slim-C profile neck and a meticulous finish and feel courtesy of the thick gauge Jescar wire frets. A floating Seymour Duncan mini-bucker handles the tone. Sweet!View Deal

Now here is a vintage-style semi-hollow singlecut with a lot going on tonally. There are two Seymour Duncan DA-59 humbuckers in the neck and bridge, with a six-way toggle switch for selecting either, both, or splitting the pickups into singlecoils, and blending both singlecoil options together. This is a hugely versatile guitar that's as happy with bebop as it is with rockabilly.View Deal

D'Angelico Deluxe Series SS: $1,999 $799.99 at ProAudioStar

The Deluxe SS has a similar setup to the Deluxe DH, with the Seymour Duncan DA-59 humbuckers and smart six-way toggle switching, but it comes in a smaller body, making it ideal for those who like the idea of a semi-hollow electric but baulk at the bulk. Tone-wise, it's huge, though. And like the rest of the series, the build quality is exceptional.View Deal

