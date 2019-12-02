More

Cyber Monday free plugin giveaway: claim your copy of Waves' OneKnob Wetter reverb now

By

Free download available for today only

Waves Cyber Monday deals
(Image credit: Waves)

Waves has gone all out for Cyber Monday with 150 plugins dropped to just $29.99, new Abbey Road Saturation and MDMX Distortion Modules plugins for $49.99 and now you can get the OneKnob Wetter for absolutely nothing.

Simply enter your email address, prove you're not a robot and wait for the download link in your inbox. 

Black Friday also saw the software developer giveaway the brand new Berzerk distortion plugin which has, sadly, now finished. But do not despair as you can pick it up for just $29.99 in the sale.

Waves Cyber Monday plugin deals

Get OneKnob Wetter reverb plugin for free
Claim your free version of the OneKnob Wetter which adds instant depth and dimension to any track by turning just one knob. What more do you need?View Deal

150 Waves plugins reduced to $29.99 and buy 2, get 1 free
Over 90% off top instruments and effects plugins. Buy two plugins and you'll receive an email from Waves inviting you to download a third, for free from the $29.99 selection.View Deal

*BRAND NEW PRODUCT*
Waves Abbey Road Saturator: $199 $49.99 (incl. MDMX distortion module for free)
The sound of classic tubes and transistors, driven hard from subtle to extreme, and excited by the ultra-rare EMI TG12321, a secret weapon of Abbey Road engineers. Also eligible for the buy 2, get 1 free promotion.View Deal

*BRAND NEW PRODUCT*
Waves MDMX Distortion Modules: $99 $49.99 (incl Abbey Road Saturation for free)
Three distortion plugins based on the all-time classic Screamer, Overdrive and Fuzz pedals. Also eligible for the buy 2, get 1 free promotion.View Deal

Waves Silver plugin bundle: save over $500, now just $49.99
Get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $49.99.View Deal

