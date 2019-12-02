Cyber Monday free plugin giveaway: claim your copy of Waves' OneKnob Wetter reverb now

Waves has gone all out for Cyber Monday with 150 plugins dropped to just $29.99, new Abbey Road Saturation and MDMX Distortion Modules plugins for $49.99 and now you can get the OneKnob Wetter for absolutely nothing.

Simply enter your email address, prove you're not a robot and wait for the download link in your inbox.

Black Friday also saw the software developer giveaway the brand new Berzerk distortion plugin which has, sadly, now finished. But do not despair as you can pick it up for just $29.99 in the sale.

Waves Cyber Monday plugin deals

Get OneKnob Wetter reverb plugin for free

Claim your free version of the OneKnob Wetter which adds instant depth and dimension to any track by turning just one knob. What more do you need?View Deal

*BRAND NEW PRODUCT*

Waves Abbey Road Saturator: $199 $49.99 (incl. MDMX distortion module for free)

The sound of classic tubes and transistors, driven hard from subtle to extreme, and excited by the ultra-rare EMI TG12321, a secret weapon of Abbey Road engineers. Also eligible for the buy 2, get 1 free promotion.View Deal

