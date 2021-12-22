Christmas just arrived early with 50% off all Waves plugins

Are you looking to spend your Christmas cash before you even have it? Well, with this incredible offer from studio software legends Waves, you might want to spend it on expanding your collection of plugins. Right now, you can bag 50% off all Waves plugins and bundles with code HALF , and if that wasn't enough, you'll also receive $10 in Waves cash when you spend $50, $20 when you spend $90 and $30 when you spend $120.

As this sale covers the entire Waves catalogue, there really is something for everyone. So whether you're a bedroom producer looking for a new synth, a mixer looking to recreate the sound of the famous tape machine at the iconic Abbey Road, a singer longing for perfectly pitched vocals or a guitarist trying to nail the ultimate metal tone, there's a plugin here for you.

Below we've listed a few of our favourite plugins from this studio software titan. If you want to know more about what Waves plugins we highly rate, then be sure to check out our guide to the best Waves plugins.

Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $99.98, now $49.99 Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $99.98, now $49.99

Get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $49.99.

Waves Horizon Bundle: Was $549.98, now $274.99 Waves Horizon Bundle: Was $549.98, now $274.99,

You can save a whopping 50% on the list price of one of Waves' most sought-after bundles. With 83 plugins, it's a complete processing suite containing everything you need to add sparkle to your productions.

Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: Was $59.98, now $29.99 Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: Was $59.98, now $29.99

Producer Eddie Kramer has worked with Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Stones and many more. Here, you can get his guitar processing chain, all in one place. There's dynamics, modulation, EQ and delay. Get the sound of classic rock for less!

Waves Tune: Was $59.98, now $$29.99 Waves Tune: Was $59.98, now $$29.99

Let's face it, most of our vocals could do with a helping hand, and the Waves Tune plugin may be the best way to achieve studio-quality vocals at home - and you don't even need to be able to sing!

Abbey Road Reverb Plates: Was $59.98, now $29.99 Abbey Road Reverb Plates: Was $59.98, now $29.99

Bring a little bit of Abbey Road magic to your mixes with this fantastic reverb plugin. Giving you access to four unique reverb plates from the legendary studio - each with its own unique character - this plugin is sure to take your mix to a whole new level.

Related buyer's guides