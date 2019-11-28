Boss Cyber Monday sale now on! Make big savings on the Boss DD-500, MD-500, RV-500 and VE-500 effects pedals

If you’ve been eyeing up one of the high-powered Boss 500 series pedals, now could be the time to strike – Sam Ash is now offering a sweet $100 off each unit in the range…

Claiming to be “the most powerful and versatile stompbox delay ever created”, the Boss DD-500 Digital Delay certainly does not disappoint – with 12 distinctive delay modes, each with their own deep editing controls, MIDI control and more. Its latest update offers even more performance enhancements and unparalleled flexibility, with options for advanced routing and both series and parallel modes, plus five new effects and more parameters to play with. This Cyber Weekend deal sees it marked down by almost a third, from $349.99 to a low low $249.99. Read the review

Considering the company that have been responsible for some of the most famous modulation sounds ever recorded, it’s no surprise that Boss’ MD-500 Modulation caters for almost every need at the highest possible level. It boasts 28 different algorithms with intensive programming parameters, of which it claims offer “a nearly limitless sound palette to create with”. Whether it’s the sound of an original CE-1 Chorus Ensemble, ‘70s script phaser or ’80 tri-chorus you’re looking for, it’s a modulation unit that will have you covered on all fronts. Right now you can pick one up for just $249.99. Read the review

With 12 modes and 21 reverb algorithms to help users “journey to new dimensions of time and space” at 32-bit studio-level quality, the RV-500 pedal features the most powerful reverb processor Boss has ever produced. Its 12 modes and 21 reverb algorithms are there to help users “journey to new dimensions of time and space” with studio-level quality. Better still, it even offers digital delay along with every reverb patch and the option to run two reverb patches simultaneously. That’s a whole lot of ambience for the princely sum of only $249.99. Read the review

Boss’ high-powered VE-500 Vocal Performer gives vocalists a chance to bring a full studio-quality production to their voice on any stage. Its sophisticated harmony and pitch correction functions are able to automatically track the chords you play on your guitar, while there’s also world-class reverb, delay and modulation sounds, plus more specialty effects like distortion, filtering and a vocoder. Now it can be yours for just $299.99.

