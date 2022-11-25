Black Friday studio headphone deals 2022: today's top deals on over-ear and in-ear monitors for producers and musicians

This is it, the big one. Black Friday is upon us and you may well be thinking now is the time to update those headphones. We have probed the web for the best deals on on-ear, over-ear and in-ear studio headphones.

There are huge reductions to be had over at Sweetwater (opens in new tab) with nearly $500 off of Westone IEMs (opens in new tab)and big discounts on Sennheiser (opens in new tab) and Focal monitor headphones (opens in new tab). Head to Amazon (opens in new tab) and you will find great savings on Audio Technica (opens in new tab) M-series over-ear headphones.

We understand that those purse strings might be a bit tighter than normal so you may only be thinking of upgrading those essential studio items this year and they don't come much more essential than the humble can. Whether you are in the market for open-back, or closed-back circumaural headphones or a set of in-ear monitors

Black Friday headphone deals: Today's best deals

(opens in new tab) Audio Technica headphones: up to 46% off (opens in new tab)

AT's ubiquitous cans have taken a hit in the price department over at Amazon this Black Friday with the M20xBT wireless headphones 25% off and the M40x down to $95, a very healthy 46% off the regular price.

(opens in new tab) V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless: over $100 off (opens in new tab)

The V-MODA XFBT2A Crossfade 2 Wireless CODEX headphones in matte white are already down to $299 at Guitar Center, but you can get even more off with their 15% off Holiday coupon. The coupon is also available on select items valued over $199 with some fantastic deals on those studio essentials this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 650 open-back phones: $150 off (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser's audiophile and reference headphones, the HD 650, are $150 for a limited time at Sweetwater. Taking these open-backed over-ear cans down to $399.95 to $549.95. These excellent and natural-sounding headphones are perfect for the most discerning listener and perfect as a reference for studio use.

(opens in new tab) Westone Mach series IEMs: up to $480 off (opens in new tab)

The Mach series are professional in-ear monitors from Westone Audio that are designed to cater for use both on and off the stage. Sweetwater has a plethora of IEM deals with savings of up to $480 for the Mach 80s - now $1,119.99, was: $1,599.99. If you're looking for something at the more affordable end of things then the Mach 10s are now just $224.99 from $299.99.

(opens in new tab) Focal Clear MG and Listen Pro: up to $250 off (opens in new tab)

Save big on French high-fidelity brand Focal headphones at Sweetwater this Black Friday. Two models are on offer with $250 off the Clear MG, open-back reference monitor headphones and $50 off the Listen Pro closed-back reference monitor headphones.

(opens in new tab) AKG K-702 headphones: now £98, was £119 (opens in new tab)

Grab yourself a pair of AKG K-702 headphones from Thomann this Black Friday and save yourself 17%. These over-ear, open-backed cans are ideal for reference monitoring. Even before the Cyber Week discount these headphones were great value for money and now even more so.

When will the Black Friday headphone deals land?

For 2022, the Black Friday headphone deals will officially arrive on Friday, November 25 - the day after Thanksgiving and less than a month before Christmas. As usual, the deals will extend across that weekend (also known as Cyber Weekend) before the Cyber Monday music deals finish the event with a bang on Monday 28 November.

Now, we've covered Black Friday for long enough to know that many of the best Black Friday headphone deals will emerge in the weeks leading up to the big day, some as early as mid-October - and better yet, many deals stick around well after the event and into December.

What Black Friday headphone deals should I expect?

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the big music retailers throughout October and November, scouring the internet for the very best Black Friday headphone deals we can find.

Based on last year's evidence, the Thomann Black Friday sale, Guitar Center Black Friday sale, Sweetwater Black Friday sale, and Musician's Friend Black Friday sale are the places to go if you are looking for a tasty deal on a new pair of headphone or IEMs. Every year we see stellar discounts applied to all categories of mics, from studio stables to stage-ready workhorses and even podcast mics.

The Amazon (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) Black Friday sales will be massive as always, too. Here you'll be able to pick up everything from cheap wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices, to top music gear – we’ll be bringing you the best deals we can find across these events.

We've been covering the Black Friday music deals for years now, so you can rest assured our teams will be hunting down the best offers before anyone else and sharing them with you first.

How to prepare for the Black Friday headphone sales

If you really want to win big when the Black Friday headphone deals start flowing, our biggest tip would be to get your research done early. That way you know exactly what you're looking for once it's time to strike.

The good news is that we can help you with that...

To help you create your dream shopping list, take the time to explore our expert and up-to-date buying guides and reviews. These will arm you with everything you need to know about buying the best audio interface, acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners and so much more.

Black Friday headphone deals: what happened last year?

Last year's Black Friday headphone deals were some of the best offers we've ever seen, but we're hoping that the retailers go even bigger this year. These are some of the highlights from last year's event.

(opens in new tab) Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro/ DT 770 Pro: Now $149

These headphones are both featured in our buyer’s guide to the best studio headphones for a reason. They are well made, affordable and most importantly, sound fantastic - the extra $10 off is just a bonus.

(opens in new tab) Shure SE215 Pro in-ear monitors: were $99, now $79

If you’ve been thinking of making the move into in-ear monitors (opens in new tab), these wired options are the perfect entry point, made even better with a 20% reduction for Black Friday. They feature a single driver with enhanced bass, three different sizes of earbud (in foam or flex materials) plus a formable cable for a secure fit around your ear and a carrying case. Ditch the wedges and join the in-ear revolution for less!