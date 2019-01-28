Best of NAMM 2019: MusicRadar awards

Asking us to name our favourite gear at a NAMM Show is rather like asking a parent to pick their favourite child: difficult, but not impossible.

The time has come for us to nail our colours to the mast and select the guitar, tech and drum gear products that left our collective jaw on the floor. There was plenty to get excited about at NAMM 2019 but, to our minds, what follows represents the absolute cream of the crop...

NAMM 2019 - all the news

The dust is settling, but our ears are still ringing. You'll find all the stories that counted in our massive news hub. Below, enjoy our editors' findings as we regrouped at the end of the show.