NAMM 2019: Audient and Two Notes may have just designed the ultimate guitar interface

NAMM 2019: Audient and Two Notes Audio Engineering have joined forces to introduce the Sono, which they're touting as “the ultimate audio interface for guitarists” - and they may well have a point.

What sets the Sono apart from the interface crowd is its onboard 12AX7 analogue valve and three-band tone control, plus the addition of Two Notes’ Torpedo power-amp modelling and cab simulation.

Near-zero latency is promised, while a monitor mix allows guitarists to blend between their guitar input signal and DAW playback.

The Sono is designed to be used with pedalboards but negates the need for an external amp - although it always records a clean DI signal for re-amping.

As a standalone interface, the Sono is well-qualified, too, packing two Audient mic preamps, expandable up to 10 inputs via ADAT for recording drums.

Audient points out that vocal mics and synths can be routed through the valve preamp, EQs and cab sims as well.

We’ve seen an awful lot of interfaces aimed at guitarists, but this might be the first to actually nail the concept. Rest assured, we’ll be getting a closer look at this one come showtime.

Sono is set to ship in the first quarter of 2019 for $449/£419/€449. Visit Audient for a closer look.