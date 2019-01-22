NAMM 2019: McDSP promises a ‘world-first’ with APB-16, a software-controlled analogue processing box

NAMM 2019: In what it’s calling a world-first, McDSP has developed the APB-16, a 16-channel programmable analogue effects box that can be controlled in software.

This represents McDSP’s first foray into the world of hardware, and will enable you to use the likes of compressors, mastering limiters, transient enhancement devices and multiband and multi-channel processors. A range of APB plugins to complement the hardware is in development.

Early specs indicate that Pro Tools will definitely be supported; it remains to be seen if compatibility with other DAWs will be forthcoming, too.

We’re hoping to get a sniff of the APB-16 at NAMM. Early details are available on the McDSP website.

