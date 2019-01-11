NAMM 2019: Gretsch Drums debuts portable Brooklyn Micro kit

NAMM 2019: Paying homage to Gretsch Drums’ New York birthplace, the USA-made Brooklyn kit hit the sweet spot between warm vintage tones and modern design touches when it launched in 2012.

The new Gretsch Brooklyn Micro is the same great kit, but with a much smaller footprint ideal for more compact venues, rehearsal rooms or home practice where space is at a premium.

Each Brooklyn Micro is built at Gretsch’s Ridgeland, South Carolina facility, and features 6-ply poplar/maple shell topped with 302 counter hoops. The kit is currently limited to one configuration comprising a 16”x12” bass drum, 10”x7” rack tom, 13”x12” floor tom and 13”x4.5” snare drum.

A 4825 shell-mounted single tom bracket keeps the 10” tom in place, while the supplied (removable) bass drum riser helps ensure your bass drum beater hits dead centre.

Gretsch offers a single finish at present, but it’s a stunner – Satin Gray lacquer, accented with Satin Natural bass drum hoops and snare drum.

Any setup that makes load-in and load-out easier is a winner in our book, and we’re excited to see Gretsch get in on the portable kit game.

Head to the Gretsch website for more.