NAMM 2019 VIDEO: Ed Sheeran on his new, affordable Lowden acoustics

NAMM 2019: Lowden and Ed Sheeran dropped the biggest NAMM story of day one, announcing the launch of Sheeran Guitars an eight-model range of "affordable" acoustics.

So it was only right that he faced the baying press pack, along with Lowden founder George Lowden, AKA the cat who got the cream. As you'd expect, we were there, and you can watch the press conference, in full, above.

The new brand is pitched at younger players and aims to supply quality instruments, made in Ireland, to new guitarists.

“There are fewer guitar bands and fewer artists using guitars now, and not as many kids picking up guitars,” says Sheeran.

“That is something I would like to change by getting these great quality guitars, made in Ireland, into kids’ hands and encouraging them to learn and progress.

"To be able to work in tandem with a guitar company like Lowden to create a whole different concept has been a really cool experience.”

You can read much more about the range, and individual models in our report, here.