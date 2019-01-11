NAMM 2019: Zildjian relaunches FX line with FX Stacks

NAMM 2019: Zildjian has led the stack pack for a while now, and with the re-launch of their FX line and the introduction of a new range of FX Stacks, their reign is set to continue amongst drummers looking for modern, trashy accent sounds.

FX Stacks come in 8”, 10”, 12”, 14” or 16” pairs and can be stacked in the traditional fashion, or used as hi-hats. Switching between the two is a breeze courtesy of a new Zildjian Cymbolt mount.

Each pair comprises a rounded top with a distinctive hole pattern and flattened lip, plus a cold-rolled steel bottom. Experimenting with cymbal orientation and Cymbolt tension delivers a range of sounds, from bright, fast and cutting, to trashy and raw.

Elsewhere in the FX range is a new 22” FX Oriental Crash of Doom. Building on the success of the popular 20” model, this bigger size delivers an even darker, lower pitched and more explosive sound. The traditional finish and thin weight contribute to a long, full-bodied sustain.

FX Stacks will start from £99 for the 8” model (including mount), and the 22” Oriental Crash Of Doom will set you back £329. Visit Zildjian for more details on all their NAMM 2019 launches.