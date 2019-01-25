NAMM 2019: Gibson's epic stand in pictures

NAMM 2019: It won't have escaped your notice that Gibson are back at NAMM, after a one year furlough.

The resurgent Nashville giant making a good fist of it too, giving players what they want with traditional-spec electrics and more affordable acoustics, all in an epic 23-strong line-up, and arguably dominating pre-show proceedings with the reveal for their Chuck Berry 350T tribute.

Better still, their NAMM comeback sees the return of its as-extensive-as-ever booth, host to one of the most desirable and extensive arrays of models and finishes in Anaheim.

Click through our gallery, then, for all the highlights.