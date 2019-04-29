Gibson’s epic new 25-strong guitar line-up is here
Against all the odds, Gibson nailed NAMM this year with a 25-strong electric guitar and bass line-up that answered the prayers of players everywhere - and today marks the day those models are officially available to buy.
Gone are the Min-ETunes, widened necks, freaky holograms or any other gimmicks; this back-to-basics range focuses on the brand’s core assets: its classic models.
That include new Les Paul Junior Double Cuts, ’50s and ’60s-spec’d LPs, and the appearance of classic specs such as P-90s and Vibrolas across the SG range.
Players longing for a less traditional spec have the option of the Modern Les Paul or SG, which add in weight-relief, Grover locking tuners and coil-splittable, phase-shiftable BurstBucker Pro pickups. Otherwise, this line-up is reassuringly fuss-free.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each and every 2019 model, and see Gibson for more info.
There’s plenty more to come this year, too, including a more affordable Generation line of acoustic guitars and a host of signature models, including a recreation of Chuck Berry’s ES-350T.
Although the prices haven’t changed much, it’s safe to say this is the most excited we’ve been for a new Gibson line-up in quite some time.
Keep reading for all the info on the new models direct from Gibson, with all the prices that have been revealed thus far, and pop over to Gibson.com for more info.
Les Paul Junior Tribute DC
PRESS RELEASE: Although the Gibson Les Paul Junior was first introduced as an affordable option for students and beginners, it's been embraced by countless professionals over the years.
The Gibson Les Paul Junior Double Cut boasts true vintage styling with a mahogany body and maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard. Available in a variety of striking colors, the satin finishes lend a comfortable feel to the guitar and a quick feel to the neck.
The classic P-90 pickup and controls are installed in a top-mount, 5-ply pickguard design. The compensated wrap around tailpiece provides classic tone, performance and sustain.
Les Paul Special Tribute DC
PRESS RELEASE: The fans spoke, and we listened! The Gibson Les Paul Special Double Cut adds a rhythm P-90 and 3-way toggle to the very popular Les Paul Junior and boasts true vintage styling with a mahogany body and maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard.
Available in a variety of striking colors, the satin finishes lend a comfortable feel to the guitar and a quick feel to the neck. The two, classic P-90 pickups are reverse wound/reverse polarity for hum-cancelling when combined, and along with the controls are installed in a top-mount, 5-ply pickguard design. The compensated wrap around tailpiece provides classic tone, performance and sustain.
Les Paul Standard '50s
PRESS RELEASE: Based on the iconic '59 Les Paul Model, the new Les Paul Standard 50's represents the most sought after features from this era. Like the originals, the body is crafted from a solid mahogany body with a AA figured maple top, and the vintage 50's profile neck is crafted from mahogany with a rosewood fingerboard and trapezoid inlays.
Period correct hardware include an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge, aluminum stop bar tailpiece and steel studs. Vintage Deluxe tuners w/ Keystone Buttons, amber Top Hat knobs with pointers and amber switch cap complete the vintage style appointments.
The calibrated Burstbucker 1 (neck) and Burstbucker 2 (bridge) pickups are loaded with AlNiCo II magnets and the handwired control assembly features Vintage Audio Taper 500k Pots and orange drop capacitors. Available in Heritage Cherry Sunburst and Tobacco Burst.
Les Paul Standard '60s
PRESS RELEASE: Based on the iconic last year of production 1960 Les Paul Model, the new Les Paul Standard 60's is equipped with the features from this era.
Like the originals, the body is crafted from a solid mahogany body with a AA figured maple top, and the vintage 60's Slim Taper profile neck is crafted from mahogany with a rosewood fingerboard and trapezoid inlays.
Period correct hardware include an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge, aluminum stop bar tailpiece and steel studs. Grover Rotomatic tuners w/ Kidney Buttons, Gold Top Hat knobs with Silver Reflectors & Pointers and an amber switch cap complete the vintage style appoinmets.
The Burstbucker 61R (neck) Burstbucker 61T (bridge) pickups are loaded with AlNiCo V magnets for a vintage PAF voice with slightly higher output, brighter attack and touch sensitivity. The handwired control assembly features Vintage Audio Taper 500k Pots and orange drop capacitors. Available in Iced Tea, Bourbon Burst.
Les Paul Standard '50s P90
PRESS RELEASE: The new Les Paul Standard returns to the classic design that made it famous. It pays tribute to Gibson's Golden Era of innovation and brings authenticity back to life.
The Les Paul Standard '50s P90 has a solid mahogany body with maple top and a rounded 50's-style mahogany neck with a rosewood fingerboard and trapezoid inlays.
It's equipped with an ABR-1, the classic-style Tune-O-Matic bridge, aluminum stop bar tailpiece, vintage deluxe tuners with keystone buttons, and amber hat knobs.
The classic P-90 pickups (neck and bridge) are loaded with AlNiCo V magnets, audio taper potentiometers and orange drop capacitors.
Les Paul Studio
PRESS RELEASE: The Les Paul Studio embodies the essential Les Paul features with enhancements for playability and tonal versatility.
The bound rosewood fingerboard and slim taper mahogany neck provide effortless playability and comfort. The 490R and 498T pickups provide tight, high-output humbucking performance and the two push-pull pots offer additional coil-tapping options.
Now available in four fun finishes: Smokehouse Burst, Tangerine Burst, Wine Red and Ebony.
Les Paul Modern
PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson Les Paul Modern combines a classic model and adds the latest, advanced features while staying true to our heritage.
A mahogany body with maple top and Ultra-Modern weight relief is coupled to a mahogany slim taper neck with an asymetrical profile. The fingerboard is crafted of genuine Ebony with a compound radius for lower, and cleaner action.
The neck/body joint features the new Modern Contoured Heel to afford effortless access to the highest fret regions as well as maximum sustain and stability. Hardware upgrades include Grover Locking Rotomatic Tuners, Clear Top Hat knobs and BurstBucker Rhythm Pro and BurstBucker Lead Pro + pickups.
The control assembly features 4 push-pull pots which provide choices of coil tapping, phase switching and pure bypassing for functional and versatile sonic variety. The new Gibson Les Paul Modern is definitely for the new generation of players.
Les Paul Special
PRESS RELEASE: Originally introduced in 1955, The Les Paul Special was positioned between the Les Paul Junior and Les Paul Standard.
Based on the Les Paul Junior with a slab mahogany body, vintage 50's profile mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard and wraparound bridge, it featured an additional rhythm P-90 pickup, binding on the neck and additional controls for the rhythm pickup and 3-way toggle switch.
It quickly became a working man's guitar and used by many players across many genres of music due to it's sonic versatility.
Available in the classic TV Yellow finish.
Les Paul Junior
PRESS RELEASE: First introduced as an affordable option for students and beginners between 1954 and 1957, the Les Paul Junior has also been embraced by countless professionals over the years as well.
The Les Paul Junior is made in the tradition of the original models and features all the appointments expected of this model from this classic period. The single cutaway slab body, single dogear P-90 pickup, single volume, and single tone control all add up to a whole lot of guitar which is greater than the sum of its parts.
The vintage 50's profile neck and wraparound bridge also contribute to the equation for rock solid tone.
Les Paul Standard '50s Gold Top
PRESS RELEASE: Based on the iconic '59 Les Paul Model, the new Les Paul Standard 50's represents the most sought after features from this era.
Like the originals, the body is crafted from a solid mahogany body with a maple top, and the vintage 50's profile neck is crafted from mahogany with a rosewood fingerboard and trapezoid inlays.
Period correct hardware include an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge, aluminum stop bar tailpiece and steel studs. Vintage Deluxe tuners w/ Keystone Buttons, amber Top Hat knobs with pointers and amber switch cap complete the vintage style appointments.
The calibrated Burstbucker 1 (neck) and Burstbucker 2 (bridge) pickups are loaded with AlNiCo II magnets and the handwired control assembly features Vintage Audio Taper 500k Pots and orange drop capacitors. Available in the Classic Gold Top Finish with natural back.
SG Standard
PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson SG Standard rocks the classic looks and features associated with the late 60's style SG models sought after by many.
A rounded profile mahogany neck, bound rosewood fingerboard, long tenon 19th fret neck joint, and a solid mahogany body provide the backbone for singing sustain.
The 490R and 490T Alnico II pickups provide the power to drive. A black, 5-ply, full-face pickguard set this SG Standard apart from others... a truly versatile classic.
SG Standard '61
PRESS RELEASE: In 1961, the Les Paul Standard was put on hiatus and an all new design evolved into what is now known as the SG. The Gibson SG Standard '61 retains the styling of the original featuring a slim taper mahogany neck and a bound rosewood fingerboard.
The mahogany body features period correct, deeply sculpted body scarfing, 5-ply small early 60's style pickguard as well as early 60's style neck joint at the 22nd fret. Outfitted with nickel plated hardware, ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge with aluminum stop bar tailpiece and Vintage Keystone tuners.
The pickups are period correct 61R and 61T humbuckers for a classic PAF voice with added power and top end. Handwired controls feature vintage taper pots and orange drop capacitors.
Available in classic Vintage Cherry gloss finish.
SG Special
PRESS RELEASE: The SG Special returns to the classic design that made it relevant, played and loved -- shaping sound across generations and genres of music.
This early 60's style SG Special has the vibe and sound heard on countless classic rock recordings. The comfortable, slim taper mahogany neck and bound rosewood fingerboard is well known for fast, effortless playing.
The two P-90 pickups are noted for their fat, snarl when driven and for their smooth, sweetness when played clean.
The SG Special is equipped with the 3-way toggle switch, handwired controls and orange drop capacitors.
SG Modern
PRESS RELEASE: The SG Modern is much more than an update of a classic solidbody electric, it's actually a hybrid between a classic SG and a Les Paul.
Shaped and scarfed like a classic SG, the body is crafted with a AA maple Top and mahogany back. This combination is renown for it's incredible resonance and sustain. The genuine Ebony, 24 fret fingerboard and asymmetrical, slim taper neck allow fast and silky access to even the highest fret regions.
A pair of calibrated BurstBucker Pro Alnico V humbuckers deliver the fire power and the push-pull controls enable coil tapping possibilities. Upscale appointments include genuine mother of pearl inlay, Grover Locking Rotomatic tuners, and clear Top Hat knobs.
SG Standard Bass
PRESS RELEASE: The SG Bass has the legendary looks, sound and feel which made it one of Gibson's most iconic basses.
The short scale length is actually a big part of this sound! While the short scale length of the SG Bass is preferred by smaller players, it's also preferred by many for the strong fundamental tone for which this short scale bass is known.
As expected, the solid mahogany body has deeply sculpted scarfing and the rounded profile mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard feels familiar and comfortable.
A pair of calibrated SG bass pickups (neck and bridge) with individual volume and master tone controls add further tonal possibilities.
SG Junior
PRESS RELEASE: Initially introduced in the early 60's as a student model, the SG Junior has been the guitar of choice for many diverse players.
It possesses all the distinctive features and appointments expected from this classic period. The rich, Vintage Cherry lacquer finish, early 60's neck joint and sharp vintage body scarfing are hallmarks from this era.
The electronics are simple but effective: a single dogear P-90 pickup with handwired controls and orange drop capacitor.
The Vintage Deluxe Style tuners with white buttons and compensated wraparound bridge also contribute to simplicity, function and sustain.
SG Standard '61 Maestro Vibrola
PRESS RELEASE: As the name implies, the Gibson SG Standard '61 Maestro Vibrola adds vibrato capability to the SG Standard '61.
The Maestro Vibrola offers smooth vibrato effects and the classic styling of the Lyre engraving on the tailpiece cover. Standard features include a slim taper mahogany neck and a bound rosewood fingerboard.
The mahogany body features period correct, deeply sculpted body scarfing, 5-ply small early 60's style pickguard as well as early 60's style neck joint at the 22nd fret. The nickel plated hardware includes an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge and Vintage Keystone tuners in addition to the Maestro Vibrola Tailpiece.
The pickups are period correct 61R and 61T humbuckers for a classic PAF voice with added power and top end. Handwired controls feature vintage taper pots and orange drop capacitors.
Available in classic Vintage Cherry gloss finish.
SG Standard '61 Sideways Vibrola
PRESS RELEASE: As the name implies, the Gibson SG Standard '61 Sideways Vibrola is equipped the the unique Sideways side-pull action vibrato found on the original early 60's models.
The Sideways Vibrola is also desired by many for its totally unique appearance. Standard features include a slim taper mahogany neck and a bound rosewood fingerboard.
The mahogany body features period correct, deeply sculpted body scarfing, 5-ply small early 60's style pickguard as well as early 60's style neck joint at the 22nd fret. The nickel plated hardware includes an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge and Vintage Keystone tuners in addition to the Sideways Vibrola Tailpiece.
The pickups are period correct 61R and 61T humbuckers for a classic PAF voice with added power and top end. Handwired controls feature vintage taper pots and orange drop capacitors.
Available in classic Vintage Cherry gloss finish.
Thunderbird Bass
PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson Thunderbird has the classic reverse body and headstock design as originally introduced in 1963 as Gibson's first neck-through-body bass design.
The traditional 9-ply mahogany/walnut neck through body construction provides a thundering low end response and a piano like sustain. The narrow nut width and rounded neck profile neck feels both fast and intuitive.
The Thunderbird high output, ceramic magnet loaded humbucking pickups (neck and bridge) deliver the sonic and iconic low end voice for which the Thunderbird is known.
Available in 2 classic finishes: Tobacco Burst and Ebony.
Les Paul Junior Tribute DC Bass
PRESS RELEASE: The Les Paul Junior Tribute DC Bass is a tribute to the historic Gibson EB-0 bass from the late 50's, but with modern features.
Not just for smaller players, the short scale length is actually chosen by many for it's strong fundamental tone and sits perfectly in a track when recording. The mahogany double cutaway body and mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard balances perfectly when playing either sitting or strapped on.
It's equipped with a single expanded range LP BassBucker pickup with single volume and tone controls for simplicity. The volume pot has a push-pull feature to coil tap the pickup scooping the mids for further tone shaping possibilities.
Flying V
PRESS RELEASE: Introduced in 1958 and only made in limited quantities, the Gibson Flying V has taken flight over the years along with legions of followers. This Flying V carries heritage to new heights.
The Antique Natural finish, mahogany body and slim taper neck with rosewood fingerboard provide classic looks, sound and playability.
A special set of calibrated Burstbucker 2 (neck) and Burstbucker 3 (bridge) pickups provide that perfect mix of volume, tone and power.
Flying V B-2
PRESS RELEASE: Satin Black Finish with black chrome hardware and equipped with Dirty Fingers + pickups deliver aggressive styling, sound and performance.
Classic Flying V styling and all mahogany construction, with a rosewood fingerboard and fast, slim taper neck.
The essential one volume, one tone and 3-way pickup selector switch keep the controls functional and intuitive.
Explorer B-2
PRESS RELEASE: Satin Black Finish with black chrome hardware and equipped with Dirty Fingers + pickups deliver aggressive styling, sound and performance.
Classic Explorer styling and all mahogany construction, with a rosewood fingerboard and fast, slim taper neck.
The essential one volume, one tone and 3-way pickup selector switch keep the controls functional and intuitive.
Explorer
PRESS RELEASE: Introduced along-side the Gibson Flying V in 1958, the Gibson Explorer traveled where no man had gone before and past every guitar design that came before it. Over 60 years later the Gibson Explorer is utilized by artists of all genres making it one of the true classics of the guitar world.
The Antique Natural finish, all mahogany set-neck construction, rosewood fingerboard and slim taper neck provide incredible classic looks, sound and playability.
A special set of calibrated Burstbucker 2 (neck) and Burstbucker 3 (bridge) pickups provide that perfect mix of volume, tone and power.
Firebird
PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson Firebird rocks a reverse body and headstock design as originally introduced in 1963 and was Gibson's first neck-through-body design.
The traditional 9-ply mahogany/walnut neck through body construction provides rich, warm tonality and incredible sustain. A slim taper neck with a bound, rosewood fingerboard and acrylic trapezoid fingerboard inlays offers fast and effortless playability.
The Firebird Mini Humbuckers (Rhythm and Lead) impart the unique "brighter and tighter" voice for which the Firebird is known.
Available in 2 classic finishes: Tobacco Sunburst and Cherry.