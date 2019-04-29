Gibson’s epic new 25-strong guitar line-up is here

Against all the odds, Gibson nailed NAMM this year with a 25-strong electric guitar and bass line-up that answered the prayers of players everywhere - and today marks the day those models are officially available to buy.

Gone are the Min-ETunes, widened necks, freaky holograms or any other gimmicks; this back-to-basics range focuses on the brand’s core assets: its classic models.

That include new Les Paul Junior Double Cuts, ’50s and ’60s-spec’d LPs, and the appearance of classic specs such as P-90s and Vibrolas across the SG range.

Players longing for a less traditional spec have the option of the Modern Les Paul or SG, which add in weight-relief, Grover locking tuners and coil-splittable, phase-shiftable BurstBucker Pro pickups. Otherwise, this line-up is reassuringly fuss-free.

There’s plenty more to come this year, too, including a more affordable Generation line of acoustic guitars and a host of signature models, including a recreation of Chuck Berry’s ES-350T.

Although the prices haven’t changed much, it’s safe to say this is the most excited we’ve been for a new Gibson line-up in quite some time.

