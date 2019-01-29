The best new guitars of NAMM 2019

NAMM 2019: With our fingers fatigued and our wrists worn (from playing guitar, to be clear), we’ve rounded up the highlights from this year’s show.

Naturally, this year’s headliner is the return of Gibson, which brought a range of new models inspired by the best aspects of its past, across its electric, acoustic and Epiphone divisions.

The biggest surprise of the show, however, went to Lowden’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran, with a full range of made-in-Ireland, mid-priced acoustics unveiled bearing the singer-songwriter’s name.

Of course, there was plenty more besides, as this very round-up will attest...