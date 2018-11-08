Best in drums 2018

As we begin to wrap up another year, it’s time to reflect on what has made the drumming landscape such a vibrant place over the last 12 months.

This year we’ve enjoyed pioneering drum gear, inspirational players and fantastic music. Now it’s time to celebrate the best that drums had to offer in 2018.

We’ve drawn up shortlists of what we consider to be the players and the gear that made 2018 such an exceptional drumming year. Now we want your help to crown the most deserving winner in each category.

Of course, music isn't a competition and there is no real 'best', but these polls are a great opportunity to acknowledge the drumming highlights of the year.

Click through the gallery to browse the categories and place your votes. We’ll start announcing winners from the end of November. You know what to do…

Voting closes at midnight on 15 November 2018.