Black Friday plugin deals 2020: the latest Black Friday music software discounts from Waves, Native Instruments, Arturia and more

There's not long to wait now until Black Friday, a time for musicians to empty their wallets and pick up some epic deals on music gear. If you're a software nut then you'll be interested in the best Black Friday plugin deals – and you're in the right place for that.

Software has been a big draw across Black Fridays gone by, and for 2020 we're hoping for some massive Black Friday plugin discounts being applied by our favourite brands.

This page is the place for all the latest news, deal announcements and the best prices on plugins from the likes of Plugin Boutique, Waves, Toontrack, Loopmasters and Native Instruments, just to name a few.

So, whether you’re looking for a new compressor, to update your DAW, load up on soft synths or get stuck into the latest music-making apps, there’s sure to be some amazing Black Friday plugin and software deals for you.

Shop the early Black Friday plugins deals

Save 40% on Waves plugins, get up to two plugins for FREE!

Use the coupon code CREATIVE40 when you checkout to get your 40% discount on plugins and bundles. Spend $50 or more and you'll receive an email after checkout to select your FREE plugin (any plugin with a “with coupon” price of up to $29.99). Spend over $90 and you can make that TWO FREE PLUGINS!View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: When do the the deals start?

Black Friday isn't 'officially' until Friday 27 November, but Waves actually kicked off the Black Friday plugins bonanza at the start of October by offering up a sneak peak at the deals they'll be launching next month. That preview has now ended, but the deals to look forward to include a mixture of Waves classics, sought-after analogue outboard emulations as well as signature plugins from some of the world’s biggest producers, including Chris Lorde Alge, Joseph Jack Puig and Andrew Scheps to name just a few.

Will we see Black Friday plugin deals sooner than the day itself? If previous years are anything to go by, that answer is a resounding 'yes'. We'll be reporting all the latest news right here.

You can also expect the deals to continue through the weekend after Black Friday, and up to the end of Cyber Monday on 30 November.

Black Friday plugin deals: What to expect

Loads of plugin and music software sites will be taking part in Black Friday 2020, so we'd recommend signing up to mailing lists of your favourite retailers to get the jump on the best deals.

Of course, if you can’t be bothered with the stress of searching through the latest deals yourself, our experts will be pulling all-nighters across the event to uncover the very best Black Friday plugin deals and publishing them right here.

In fact, we’d recommend bookmarking this page - as well as our main Black Friday music deals hub page - while you remember.

Seeing as plugins are downloads rather than physical products, they won’t sell out. A more realistic consideration is that some of these deals might be time-limited, so we’d recommend you don’t ponder a purchase for too long.

Discounts can range from a few $/£ off a cool sample pack, to massive percentage discounts of huge swathes of music production software.

Last year, Plugin Boutique knocked up to 95% off some of its most popular products, while Waves dropped the price of 150 epic plugins to just $29.99, knocking hundreds of the usual asking price. Other companies will offer bundle deals, too – the more you purchase, the more you save.

Whichever deals you go for, you can guarantee there will be silly savings up for grabs, so if you’re planning on updating your studio or adding to your collection to boost your music production set-up, it’s well worth marking your diary for Black Friday.

Black Friday plugin deals: Free plugins?

Yep, you read that right. While Black Friday is a great opportunity to bag plugins at reduced prices, it's not uncommon to bag software for free, too. Last year, Waves launched a brand new distortion plugin called Berzerk, and gave it away for free for a limited time. Right now you can pick up Berzerk for $29.99, but it usually retails at $99.99.

Fast forward to Cyber Monday and Waves dished out another freebie - the OneKnob Wetter reverb - for one day only.

We're crossing our fingers for more of the same in 2020.

Black Friday plugin deals: How to prepare

Start your wishlist now! The most sensible way to take advantage of the best Black Friday plugin deals is to know in advance what you’re looking for. This will make searching much easier, rather than having to trawl through loads of deals you don’t want to find the ones you do.

Check out your favourite brands, see what you need and will genuinely use – don’t waste your cash and load up on stuff you'll never load. Has there been a raft of new software launches lately? If so, perhaps the old version will be massively discounted for Black Friday?

What are you music production goals for the next 12 months? Is there software that will help you achieve them? Now could be the time to invest.

Something else you should consider ahead of time is whether you have enough space on your machine to account for all these additional downloads! Get rid of any unnecessary bloat on your laptop or PC now, or you might want to consider picking up one of the best external hard drives in our guide.

Black Friday plugin deals: 2019 highlights

*BRAND NEW PRODUCT*

Waves Abbey Road Saturator: $199 $69.99

The sound of classic tubes and transistors, driven hard from subtle to extreme, and excited by the ultra-rare EMI TG12321, a secret weapon of Abbey Road engineers.View Deal

IK Multimedia AmpliTube MAX: $499 $249.99 at Sweetwater

This all-encompassing suite of guitar amps and effects was half-price at Sweetwater, making it one of the best guitar plugin deals we'd seen in a while.View Deal

Soundtoys Crystallizer: was $149, now $39

Get that retro-cool pitch processing and echo action from Eventide H3000's Crystal Echoes preset in a very flexible plug-in. It came with a $110 saving last year.

View Deal

Waves Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain: was $199, now $49.99

Black Friday was your chance to get hold of five independent mixing and mastering modules, modelled after the EMI TG12410 Transfer Console used in all Abbey Road's mastering suites since the early '70s to this day.View Deal

Get OneKnob Wetter reverb plugin for free

EXPIRED Claim your free version of the OneKnob Wetter which adds instant depth and dimension to any track by turning just one knob. What more do you need?View Deal

XILS-lab Oxium: was $99, now $29

XILS-lab put a lot of work into making Oxium's filters behave more like analogue circuits than digital processes, giving you ultra-smooth bass, vibrant leads, captivating pads, and anything else your mind can cook up. View Deal

Vengeance-Sound VPS Avenger: was $220, now $110

Vengeance-Sound VPS Avenger is intense and perhaps the most versatile - and certainly one of the best-sounding - synth plugins the folk at Sweetwater have seen.View Deal

Soundtoys PrimalTap: was $149, now $29

Based on the Prime Time hardware delay from 1978, PrimalTap delivers everything from subtle chorusing and flanging to complex multi-tap delays. It was perfect for lo-fi echo effects, at last year's lo-lo price of $29.

View Deal

Soundtoys FilterFreak: was $149, now $29

Want to get creative with your sounds, but you also love that analog vibe? Want to save a whopping $120 in the process? Last year you had to look no further than the amazing FilterFreak, a filter plugin that gives you a classic, warm analogue effect.View Deal

Ableton Push 2 with Live 10 Suite: was $1,398, now $999

The ultimate Ableton-lover's bundle: Live 10 Suite and Push 2 together for $999, meant a 2019 saving of $399. Get the dedicated pad controller and control surface for Ableton Live with 64 pads and colour LCD display.View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS Studio Platinum: was $699, now $279

Bundle includes BIAS Amp 2 Elite, BIAS FX Elite, Acoustic Signature Pack Expansion, Bass Signature Pack Expansion, Metal Signature Pack Expansion, BIAS Pedal, BIAS Delay, BIAS Modulation, Pro Series Compressor, and Pro Series EQ.View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS Elite Amp and FX: was $399, now $159

This guitar software bundle includes BIAS FX 2 Elite, and BIAS Amp 2 Elite. 100s of amp and effects models combined with the powerful Amp Match technology and all of this could be yours for a total saving of $240 in 2019.View Deal

PreSonus Studio One 4.5 Pro: was $399.95, now $199.98

Studio One 4 takes another step forward with the addition of Harmonic Editing, Patterns and the XT instruments. For Black Friday you could get 50% off this hugely popular DAW.View Deal

PuigTecEQs: was $299, now $29.99

A bundle of the MEQ-5 and Puigtec EQP-1A EQ, which is a replication of the original hand-crafted unit owned by iconic producer/engineer Jack Joseph Puig (U2, Rolling Stones).View Deal

Waves REDD: now $29.99 down from $249

Another Abbey Road Studio icon can be yours for just a mere snip of its original price. Based on the legendary REDD.17, REDD.37 and REDD.51 consoles, Waves REDD plugin delivers the classic British sound of the 1960s.View Deal

Waves API 2500: was $299, now just $29.99

Modelled on API's vintage compressor, the 2500 boasts a wide range of incredibly musical parameters which have made it a favourite of engineers the world over.View Deal

Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter: was $299, now $29.99

Modeled on one of only a few tube-powered units ever made, the Aural Exciter delivers all the unique character of the original hardware unit, with all the advantages of software.View Deal

C6 Multiband compressor: was $299, now $29.99

The ideal tool for de-essing and de-popping in the studio or onstage. The C6 gives you all the multiband compression and dynamic equalization you need to shape your sound.View Deal

Reel ADT: was $249, now $29.99

Waves/Abbey Road Reel ADT is the first plugin to successfully emulate Abbey Road Studios’ pioneering process of Artificial Double Tracking, putting the magic of that era in your hands within seconds.View Deal

H-Reverb Hybrid Reverb: was $349, now $29.99

Want richer, deeper reverb tails that sit beautifully in the mix while breathing crisp air into your tracks? H-Reverb is the plugin for you.View Deal

Abbey Road Reverb Plates: was $249, now $29.99

A state-of-the-art modeling of the four legendary reverb plates housed at Abbey Road Studios and used on recordings by the Beatles, Pink Floyd and Radiohead.View Deal

Smack Attack: was $69, now $29.99

Add smack and bite to drums, loops, synth hits and all percussive sounds by designing the level, shape and duration of their transients’ attack and sustain.View Deal