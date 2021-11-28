Here are the best Cyber Monday plugin bundle deals for producers and musicians

Buying plugins in a bundle is always a great way to save money - you almost always make significant savings in comparison to buying each instrument or effect individually - but when the Cyber Monday plugin bundles start rolling in, it really is worth paying attention.

Not only do you get the regular benefit of buying in bulk, but with a further big discount applied, you can get a whole lot of music-making software for not very much cash.

We’ve been scouring the virtual shelves for the best Cyber Monday plugin bundle deals of 2021, and here they are.

V Collection 8 gives you all the classic keyboard sounds you’ll ever need. It features lovingly emulated software versions of synths from the likes of Roland, Yamaha, Moog, Oberheim and many more, and with the price down to just €299, there’s never been a better time to buy.

FX Collection 2, meanwhile, takes a similar approach to effects, giving you plugin takes on vintage reverbs, compressors, modulation effects and more. Again, there’s 50% off, so you’ll pay just €199.

A real corker, this one - the Diamond bundle takes a whole load of iZotope favourites (including RX Elements V8, Ozone 9 Standard, Neutron 3 Standard, Trash 2, Iris 2 and R2), smashes them together and lets you buy them for an amazing price.

$149 is a real steal for this one, but if you can't stretch to that, there are also Gold ($49) and Platinum ($99) packages to consider. Seriously, though, at this price, it's definitely worth going Diamond.

For not much more than the cost of the Gold or Platinum packages, you can add Diamond to your production arsenal. This time there's an upgraded version of Nectar, which promises to fix any vocal problems and/or just add sweetness to taste. iZotope Neoverb is the other new headline act. This impressive plugin harnesses iZotope’s cutting-edge AI-assisted processing to provide an ultra-powerful, ultra-versatile reverb.

One of the original plugin bundles - and still one of the best - Komplete is Native Instruments' greatest hits collection. And NI has certainly had a lot of hits.

There are various versions of Komplete 13, but this is the biggest, giving you 122 instruments and effects, 73 expansions and more than 115,000 sounds. In fact, your biggest problem might be working your way through it all.

Ever wanted that sound, but not been able to find it? We feel your pain - but with Native Instruments’ flagship production suite, you’ll never have that problem again. The discounts don’t just stop at 50%, with over £15,500’s worth of the best synths, sampled instruments, orchestral libraries, effects and everything in between included for less than £1,500. This deal on the Komplete 13 Ultimate Collector’s Edition is one of the best we’ve seen, and if you’re already a Komplete user, you can update or upgrade for only £304 - saving £145.

You can barely move for plugin deals on the Waves website at the moment, but the offer on the Horizon bundle is definitely one of the best.

It contains 83 plugins that are great for mixing, mastering and production, and all for one crazy price.

Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999 Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999 , now $274.99

No, that's not a typo. You can save whopping 93% on the list price of one of Waves' most sought-after bundles. With 83 plugins, it's a complete processing suite containing everything you need to add sparkle to your productions. Enter the code BF21 at the checkout to get your discount.

Soundtoys plugins have long been must-haves for the discerning producer, and this is a great way to get all of them in one high-value hit.

All the big names are here - the likes of Decapitator, PrimalTap, Little AlterBoy, EchoBoy and Little Plate - so now you can find out what all the fuss is about.