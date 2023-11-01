Andertons’ Black Friday Price Promise means you don't need to wait until the end of November to make a music gear saving

Okay, that’s us now entred November, which means the Black Friday music deals will be here in a matter of weeks. Come the 24th, all major retailers will start slashing the price of popular products in the hope that you’ll splash the cash. So, with that in mind, you’d be wise to wait until the end of the month to make a purchase - well, maybe not. Andertons have just launched their Black Friday price promise , which means you can get your hands on a piece of music gear right now, and you don’t need to worry that you’ll miss out on a tasty discount once Black Friday rolls into town.

Yup, that’s right. Andertons is offering a price guarantee on all new products bought between the 1st and 23rd of November. So whether you’re in the market for a new electric guitar or a beginner electronic drum set , you can shop confidently, safe in the knowledge that if the product you purchase is discounted over the Cyber Weekend, you’ll not miss out on a stellar deal.

Here’s how it works:

Buy any new product between the 1st and 23rd of November, and check back on Black Friday weekend to see if your purchased item has been discounted. Then simply let the folks at Andertons know using the Price Promise Form, being sure to show your receipt and order number. Once the team verifies your order, they’ll then refund the difference in Andertons loyalty points. These points can be used to purchase even more great music gear. Head over to the Andertons site to read the full terms and conditions .

Andertons actually have a few sales running at the moment well ahead of the big day. We’ve listed a few below if you fancy getting stuck into the savings without waiting until the end of November. Not quite ready to shop just yet? Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday Andertons deals page, where we’ll be posting the very best offers from this year’s sale.

PRS SE Silver Sky: Up to £296 off

The original PRS Silver Sky caused quite a stir when it first launched and the SE version has become insanely popular among fans looking for a more affordable way to get their hands on this modern classic. Right now, Andertons has slashed the price of all SE Silver Sky models.

Alvarez guitars: Up to £220 off

Looking for a seriously good-value acoustic guitar? Well, we think we've just found it. For a limited time, you can score a massive up to £220 off a wide range of Alvarez acoustic guitars.

Looking for more guitar-related deals? Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals hubs to ensure you don't miss out on an epic offer