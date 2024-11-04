Black Friday is fast approaching, but we think the best deals are happening right now - get $700 off a Gibson Les Paul at Guitar Center

The official Black Friday guitar deals are nearly upon us, and we’re seeing some killer savings to be had from a host of musical instrument retailers across the web. If you’re on the lookout for a shiny new electric guitar, digital piano, electronic drum kit, or PA system, we may have just found the perfect deal for you.

Guitar Center's epic pre-Black Friday offering sees discounts of up to $200 off exclusive Epiphone models, 20% off select Boss and Roland products, as well as Guitar Center's lowest prices of the year on a variety of Markbass amps.

This deal lasts until Wednesday, November 13th, so you only have a little time to grab something! That said, the sale is likely to be replaced by the official Black Friday bargains straight after.

Guitar Center: Pre-Black Friday Sale

With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Gibson to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is no need to wait until Black Friday to grab a bargain.

With over 5,000 deals on offer, we think the very best is a whopping $700 off this stunning purple-finished Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V. Boasting all the classic hallmarks of a Les Paul but complementing them with a series of more modern appointments, this six-string is perfect for a guitarist seeking both a vintage aesthetic and superior comfort and playability.

For example, like most Les Pauls, the Traditional Pro V sports an all-mahogany build, a tonewood known not only for its excellent sustain and well-rounded sound but also its weight. Fortunately, though, lengthy gigs or standing-up practice sessions are a breeze with this model, as it features a nine-hole weight relief design, helping it clock in at about 9lbs, or just over 4kg.

Other note-worthy savings include $200 off the Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback in Antique Ivory. This gorgeous single-cut is more than a pretty face, delivering stellar tones at a knock-down price.

There is also an impressive $200 off the Fender Tone Master Pro. Featuring over 100 amp and effect models, over 6000 Fender-captured impulse responses, a 7-inch color touch-screen, a 60-second stereo looper, as well as four effects loops and ten proprietary footswitches, this unit is the best in its class for sure!

Savings of this magnitude are usually hard to come by, so if any of these deals have piqued your interest, ensure you get on it ASAP to avoid disappointment. And if you’re not in the market right now, head to our Guitar Center Black Friday deals page for even more great offers from the retail giant when the official sale starts at the end of the month.

