Cableguys’ CrushShaper plugin will “inspire you in ways that no ordinary bitcrusher can”
Super-detailed degradation
Super-detailed degradation
Day 2: get to grips with the Steve Stevens soundtrack classic ahead of Tom Cruise-starring sequel film Tom Gun: Maverick
Learn to play your favourite piano songs and master music theory over the internet
Super-detailed degradation
Day 2: get to grips with the Steve Stevens soundtrack classic ahead of Tom Cruise-starring sequel film Tom Gun: Maverick
Learn to play your favourite piano songs and master music theory over the internet
The players that move confidently between the genres
The heavy-duty #4 ClipLock Quick Release strap is available in black and white options
Solo Volume mode, More Mode and a Bright switch widen the options for players from its Deliverance 120 and 60 Series II
Stats and analysis based on the year’s biggest songs
The guitar he bought for £75 over 50 years ago has made a very impressive profit
Santa Jussi is a festive vocal synth that you can download for nothing
We shows you how to break free from old habits and kickstart creativity by switching software
Choose the right sounds to reduce harshness
Guitar Mastery's Claus Levin addresses an essential but overlooked facet of your guitar technique
Guitar Mastery's Claus Levin takes a fresh look at programming your brain
Put some vacuum in your tune with NI's Massive and Kontakt
A dozen things you need to know about going old-school
Rave-style sampled chords with Dune CM and TAL-Sampler
A bunch of theory tips to put into practice the next time you're looking for a boost of musical inspiration
"Yamaha's follow-up to its trail-blazing THR10 improves upon it in fundamental ways that add up to another benchmark home amp"
Should musicians buy Apple's latest laptop?
Incorporating and adding to innovative technologies from their previous plugins, does this lauded developer’s debut synth have teeth?
The DD-200 is an impressive piece of kit, and the trade-off between interface and pedal size is mostly worthwhile
A suite of analogue tape plugins for adding seductive saturation and sheen
There's more to Korg's latest pocket-sized synth than meets the eye
Round three for Billy Sheehan’s wondrous signature Yamaha
Can a plugin give you a better experience when mixing on headphones, and emulate a classic studio space, too?
The latest synth in the Jupiter-line packs a plethora of Roland sounds into a very compact package
With its aftertouch-enabled keyboard, juicy new features and twin Peaks, the new flagship from Novation sounds like a dream