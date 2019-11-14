More

Latest updates

Cableguys CrushShaper

Cableguys’ CrushShaper plugin will “inspire you in ways that no ordinary bitcrusher can”

By Ben Rogerson

Super-detailed degradation

The best new studio gear of 2019

By MusicRadar

We asked and you told us your favourite new recording gear

The 12 Days Of Riffmas: learn the riff to the Top Gun Anthem

By Rob Laing

Day 2: get to grips with the Steve Stevens soundtrack classic ahead of Tom Cruise-starring sequel film Tom Gun: Maverick

Best online piano lessons: recommended piano lesson software, apps and websites

Best online piano lessons: recommended piano lesson software, apps and websites

By MusicRadar, Dave Clews

Learn to play your favourite piano songs and master music theory over the internet

The 5 best new plugins/software of 2019

By MusicRadar

Your top software picks from the last year

Slipknot's Jim Root releases signature guitar strap with DiMarzio

By Rob Laing

The heavy-duty #4 ClipLock Quick Release strap is available in black and white options

Latest news

View more news
Cableguys CrushShaper

Cableguys’ CrushShaper plugin will “inspire you in ways that no ordinary bitcrusher can”

By Ben Rogerson

Super-detailed degradation

Tech

The best new studio gear of 2019

By MusicRadar

We asked and you told us your favourite new recording gear

Tech

The 12 Days Of Riffmas: learn the riff to the Top Gun Anthem

By Rob Laing

Day 2: get to grips with the Steve Stevens soundtrack classic ahead of Tom Cruise-starring sequel film Tom Gun: Maverick

Guitars
Best online piano lessons: recommended piano lesson software, apps and websites

Best online piano lessons: recommended piano lesson software, apps and websites

By MusicRadar, Dave Clews

Learn to play your favourite piano songs and master music theory over the internet

Tech

The 10 best alternative guitarists in the world today

By Rob Laing

The players that move confidently between the genres

The 5 best new plugins/software of 2019

By MusicRadar

Your top software picks from the last year

Tech

Slipknot's Jim Root releases signature guitar strap with DiMarzio

By Rob Laing

The heavy-duty #4 ClipLock Quick Release strap is available in black and white options

NAMM 2020: Fryette makes big upgrades to its new Deliverance Series II amps

By Rob Laing

Solo Volume mode, More Mode and a Bright switch widen the options for players from its Deliverance 120 and 60 Series II

Ariana Grande

TrackLib’s 2019 sampling report says that drum breaks are out but The Sound Of Music is in

By Ben Rogerson

Stats and analysis based on the year’s biggest songs

Tech
Throwing Snow

The 10 best electronica, ambient or underground DJ/producers in the world right now

By MusicRadar

Tech

Francis Rossi's classic Status Quo Fender Telecaster sells at auction

By Rob Laing

The guitar he bought for £75 over 50 years ago has made a very impressive profit

Guitars
Klevgrand Santa Jussi

Yes, Klevgrand has made a singing Santa plugin… and it’s free!

By Ben Rogerson

Santa Jussi is a festive vocal synth that you can download for nothing

Tech
View all news

Latest Tuition

View more tutorials

How to write, mix and master a track across multiple DAWs

By Computer Music

We shows you how to break free from old habits and kickstart creativity by switching software

How to make a mix sound less harsh by swapping out sounds

By Computer Music

Choose the right sounds to reduce harshness

Tech

Video lesson: the best way to position your right hand

By MusicRadar

Guitar Mastery's Claus Levin addresses an essential but overlooked facet of your guitar technique

Guitars

Video lesson: two ways of practicing – only one works

By MusicRadar

Guitar Mastery's Claus Levin takes a fresh look at programming your brain

Guitars

How to create a classic old-school Reese bass sound

By Computer Music

Designing an old-school Reese bass

Tech

How to create a classic '90s hoover sound

By Computer Music

Put some vacuum in your tune with NI's Massive and Kontakt

Tech

12 tried and tested retro sound sound design tricks

By Computer Music

A dozen things you need to know about going old-school

Tech

How to create '90s rave-style sampled chords

By Computer Music

Rave-style sampled chords with Dune CM and TAL-Sampler

Tech
I start the trick with a matched grip

In pictures: How to twirl a drum stick by Thomas Lang

By Thomas Lang

Step-by-step stick trick instructions

Drums
Essential knowledge.

8 things that everyone should know about music theory

By Computer Music

A bunch of theory tips to put into practice the next time you're looking for a boost of musical inspiration

Tech

5 essential blues guitar turnaround solos

By Guitarist

Expand your key blues vocabulary

Guitars

Latest reviews

View more reviews

YAMAHA THR30II review

By MusicRadar

"Yamaha's follow-up to its trail-blazing THR10 improves upon it in fundamental ways that add up to another benchmark home amp"

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) review

By Future Music

  • £2,399
  • $2,399

Should musicians buy Apple's latest laptop?

Computers and Software
Unfiltered Audio Lion

Unfiltered Audio Lion review

By Computer Music

Incorporating and adding to innovative technologies from their previous plugins, does this lauded developer’s debut synth have teeth?

Tech
Suonobuono nABC

Suonobuono nABC review

By Future Music

Not Another Boring Compressor brings sidechain pumping out of the box

Tech

Boss DD-200 Digital Delay review

By MusicRadar

  • $249

The DD-200 is an impressive piece of kit, and the trade-off between interface and pedal size is mostly worthwhile

Drums
IK T-racks Tape Collection

IK Multimedia T-RackS Tape Machine Collection review

By Computer Music

  • €200
  • $200

A suite of analogue tape plugins for adding seductive saturation and sheen

Tech
Korg Nu:Tekt NTS-1

Korg Nu:Tekt NTS-1 review

By MusicRadar

  • £99
  • $100

There's more to Korg's latest pocket-sized synth than meets the eye

Tech

Yamaha Attitude 3 review

By Stuart Clayton

  • £4068
  • $4600

Round three for Billy Sheehan’s wondrous signature Yamaha

Guitars
Waves Abbey Road Studio 3 plugin

Waves Abbey Road Studio 3 review

By Computer Music

  • $199

Can a plugin give you a better experience when mixing on headphones, and emulate a classic studio space, too?

Tech
Roland Jupiter-Xm

Roland Jupiter-Xm review

By Future Music

  • £1,319

The latest synth in the Jupiter-line packs a plethora of Roland sounds into a very compact package

Tech
Novation Summit

Novation Summit review

By Future Music

  • £1,899

With its aftertouch-enabled keyboard, juicy new features and twin Peaks, the new flagship from Novation sounds like a dream

Tech