Building speed around the drum kit

DRUM EXPO 2014: Issah Contractor, winner of the 2013 Roland V-Drums World Championship, teaches you his best tips for improving your speed around the drum kit, with nine exercises you can download and practice on your own!

Click here to download the lesson resources

Drumeo

