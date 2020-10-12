You have less than 24 hours left to check out the Waves Black Friday deals preview

As the summer draws to a close, brands and retailers are already setting their sights on Black Friday. But before we hit the biggest sale of the year, there’s Prime Day to consider. Amazon’s two-day event kicks off tomorrow and runs until the end of 14 October, and we’re expecting it to be an absolute bonanza of epic Prime Day music deals.

Never one to be outdone when it comes to hefty discounts, Waves is known for its generous Black Friday offers. Last year, the software giant cut the prices of 150 of its plugins, ran a 2-for-1 deal and even went as far as giving away its Berzerk Distortion plugin for free.

Last week, well ahead of this year's monster shopping event, which kicks off on Friday 27 November, Waves previewed its Black Friday 2020 discount sneak peaks, reducing 25 of its plugins – many of which are included in our guide to the best Waves plugins – and five of its bundles by up to 92% when using the code BEST2020 at the checkout. As of now, there's less than 24 hours to go until those deals go back to full price. If you want to take advantage you'll need to act fast, or you'll have to wait another 7 weeks to see them again.

Included in the deals are a mixture of Waves classics, sought-after analogue outboard emulations as well as signature plugins from some of the world’s biggest producers, including Chris Lorde Alge, Joseph Jack Puig and Andrew Scheps to name just a few.

Waves Black Friday deal highlights:

But, this is Waves, so the savings don’t stop there. Spend $50 and you can choose a free plugin after your purchase from a list of 150 qualifying titles. Spend $90 and you get to choose two free plugins. Any plugin with a ‘with coupon’ price of $29.99 qualifies for the ‘free’ offer, and the best part is that you can do this as many times as you like!

Explore the full Waves Black Friday sneak peak!

From compressors and delays, to EQs and epic plugin bundles. There are huge savings – up to 92% – to be had on these production essentials. PREVIEW END TODAYView Deal

Get Waves Gold for just $149.99, save $650

Get stuck into 42 plugins used by everyone from bedroom to pro producers. These studio essentials will help you supercharge your mixes.View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...