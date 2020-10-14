Hurry, these mad Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro Prime Day discounts are real – snap them up before they sell out!

For us music makers, Prime Day is often a frenzied hunt for Prime Day music deals on relatively big ticket items like electric guitars , audio interfaces, electronic drum sets and synths, but there are good discounts to be had in the wider music world.

Apple AirPods, and their upgraded predecessors the AirPods Pros, have become increasingly ubiquitous, but they've also become a firm favourite amongst musicians too.

When you're making music, we definitely wouldn’t recommend them as a replacement for a proper pair of studio headphones , but for listening to your favourite music, on the go or at home, there’s plenty to like, especially when you look at the newer AirPods Pros.

And get this. As of right now you can grab a pair from as little as $115/£129. Head to the bottom of the page if you want to get straight to the deals.

So what's so good about them? For starters, AirPods Pros in particular sound great. Apple's Adaptive EQ tech tweaks the Pods' output based on the shape of your ear, while spatial audio makes your music, podcasts and video or voice calls sound like they’re being played through a home cinema system. Elsewhere, Active Noise Cancelling ensures you can focus on the music, rather than what’s going on outside.

When need to hear a little more of the outside world, you can access Transparency mode easily with a press of the Force Sensors on each bud, letting a little more ambient noise in.

Apple’s H1 chip ensures they work like a dream, from syncing with your device, to acting on voice commands. They’re IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant too, so you can take them everywhere from a rainy walk to moving between studio sessions and gym sessions.

Standard AirPods offer many of the same benefits. They have a slightly different design, and lack Active Noise Cancelling, but as a result they're way cheaper.

Here’s our round-up of the best AirPods and AirPods Pro deals.

Prime Day AirPods Pro and AirPods deals (UK)

AirPods Pro | £249 , now £199

AirPods Pros have been out for just a year, which makes this chunky discount even more surprising (and welcome). If you want fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the AirPods for you.View Deal

AirPods 2 w/wireless case | £199 , now £159

You can save £40 on the 2nd-generation AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you can front the cash, these are the best AirPods Pro alternatives for your money.View Deal

AirPods 2 w/charging case | £159 , now £129

This deal at Laptops Direct saves you £30 off the original price of the 2nd-generation AirPods with the standard charging case. Act fast before these sell out!View Deal

Prime Day Airpods Pro and AirPods deals (US)

AirPods Pro | $249 , now $219

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon right now. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to plug your ears with.View Deal

AirPods 2 w/wireless case | $199 , now $149

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. That's a 20% discount!View Deal

AirPods w/wired charging case | $159.99, now $114.99

The cheapest AirPods deal out there right now! If you can put up with having to plug your case in to charge it, these have all the same ace tech as the 2nd gen AirPods with wireless charging case.View Deal

