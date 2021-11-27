Black Friday Apple deal: Get AirPods Pro at their lowest price ever

For music makers, Black Friday is usually a frenzied hunt for deals on big ticket gear like electric guitars , audio interfaces and electronic drum sets, but there are killer discounts to be had out in the wider world- and for smaller budgets - too. Take Apple's top-end AirPods Pro, for instance. Right now you can pick up a pair of the ubiquitous wireless earbuds with MagSafe charging case for just £185 at Amazon UK and $159 at Amazon US - their lowest price ever.

Of course, we wouldn’t recommend them as a replacement for a proper pair of studio headphones , but for listening to your favourite music, on the go or at home, there’s plenty to like about the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249 Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249 , now £185, save £64

AirPods Pros have been out for a while now, but they remain a fantastic option for wireless listening. If you want fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the AirPods for you.

AirPods Pro: Was $249 AirPods Pro: Was $249 , now $159, save $90

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon right now. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to plug your ears with.

So what's so good about AirPods anyway? For starters, the AirPods Pro in particular sound great. Apple's Adaptive EQ tech tweaks the Pods' output based on the shape of your ear, while spatial audio makes your music, podcasts and video or voice calls sound like they’re being played through a home cinema system. Elsewhere, Active Noise Cancelling ensures you can focus on the music, rather than what’s going on outside.

When you need to hear a little more of the outside world, you can access Transparency mode easily with a press of the Force Sensors on each bud, letting a little more ambient noise in.

Apple’s H1 chip ensures they work like a dream, from syncing with your mobile device or laptop, to acting on voice commands. They’re IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant too, so you can take them everywhere from a rainy walk to moving between studio sessions and gym sessions.

