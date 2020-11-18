Week 3 of Waves' Black Friday Early Bird deals have landed – big savings on Abbey Road Studio 3, Submarine and more

Black Friday is just over a week away now - officially landing on Friday 27th November - but the early Black Friday plugin deals have been in full-swing for some time now. Waves is now into week 3 of its Black Friday Early Bird sale, having just dropped the price of 20 classic plugins, delivering up to 91% discounts on a range of software.
You have until Wednesday 25 November to take advantage of these latest deals. Black Friday lands a couple of days later, so we're expecting even more deals to follow, including the free CLA plugin that Waves is gifting to anyone who registers ahead of Black Friday.
The Waves Black Friday Early Bird deals in full:
- SSL E-Channel| Was $249, now $35.99, save 86%
- CLA Vocals | Was $149, now $29.99, save 80%
- CLA-76 Compressor/Limiter | Was $249, now $29.99, save 88%
- J37 Tape | Was $299, now $29.99, save 90%
- F6 Floating-Band Dynamic EQ | Was $99, now $29.99, save 70%
- NS1 Noise Supressor | Was $149, now $35.99, save 76%
- Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain | Was $199, now $29.99, save 85%
- Scheps Omni Channel | Was $149, now $35.99, save 76%
- WLM Plus Loudness Meter | Was $399, now $35.99, save 91%
- DeEsser| Was $99, now $24.99, save 75%
- SoundShifter | Was $149, now $24.99, save 83%
- Smack Attack | Was $79, now $29.99, save 62%
- Grand Rhapsody piano | Was $79, now $29.99, save 62%
- Abbey Road Vinyl | Was $249, now $29.99, save 88%
- H-Series | Was $599, now $69.99, save 88%
- Codex Wavetable Synth | Was $199, now $29.99, save 85%
- Tony Maserati Signature Series | Was $399, now $59.99, save 85%
- Submarine | Was $89, now $29.99, save 66%
- Abbey Road Studio 3 | Was $199, now $50, save 75%
- Renaissance Bass | Was $79, now $29.99, save 62%
Included in the early bird deals are a mixture of Waves classics like Abbey Road Studio 3, sought-after analogue outboard emulations as well as signature plugins from some of the world’s biggest producers.
But, this is Waves, so the savings don’t stop there. Once you buy more than one plugin, you're into serious savings territory. Your second plugin will enjoy 30% discount, your third plugin will be subject to a 40% discount, and the fourth or higher plugin will get 50% slashed off the price.
