Week 3 of Waves' Black Friday Early Bird deals have landed – big savings on Abbey Road Studio 3, Submarine and more

Black Friday is just over a week away now - officially landing on Friday 27th November - but the early Black Friday plugin deals have been in full-swing for some time now. Waves is now into week 3 of its Black Friday Early Bird sale, having just dropped the price of 20 classic plugins, delivering up to 91% discounts on a range of software.

You have until Wednesday 25 November to take advantage of these latest deals. Black Friday lands a couple of days later, so we're expecting even more deals to follow, including the free CLA plugin that Waves is gifting to anyone who registers ahead of Black Friday.

Waves Black Friday Early Bird sale: Explore week 3 deals

From compressors and delays, to EQs and epic plugin bundles. There are huge savings – up to 91% – to be had on these production essentials from Waves. These deals will disappear on 25 November, so act fast if you see something you like.

The Waves Black Friday Early Bird deals in full:

Included in the early bird deals are a mixture of Waves classics like Abbey Road Studio 3, sought-after analogue outboard emulations as well as signature plugins from some of the world’s biggest producers.

But, this is Waves, so the savings don’t stop there. Once you buy more than one plugin, you're into serious savings territory. Your second plugin will enjoy 30% discount, your third plugin will be subject to a 40% discount, and the fourth or higher plugin will get 50% slashed off the price.