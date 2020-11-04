Waves' Black Friday Early Bird plugin deals have landed – save up to 91% on software

Black Friday is a matter of weeks away. In the past the shopping event has kicked off a few days before the official date, but this year the deals are landing earlier than ever. Waves' first... er, wave of Black Friday plugin deals has just arrived, with up to 91% discounts being applied to popular plugins.

Never one to be outdone when it comes to hefty discounts, Waves is known for its generous Black Friday music offers. Last year, the software giant cut the prices of 150 of its plugins, ran a 2-for-1 deal and even went as far as giving away its Berzerk Distortion plugin for free.

Today they've launched 'Week 1' of their early bird deals, suggesting there will be new offers coming every week through November. Will this culminate in something a bit special once Black Friday actually arrives on Friday 27 November? Time will tell, but if you want to take advantage of these initial deals, they're only sticking around until 10 November.

Included in the deals are a mixture of Waves classics, sought-after analogue outboard emulations as well as signature plugins from some of the world’s biggest producers, including Chris Lorde Alge and Butch Vig.

But, this is Waves, so the savings don’t stop there. Once you buy more than one plugin, you're into serious savings territory. Your second plugin will enjoy 30% discount, your third plugin will be subject to a 40% discount, and the fourth or higher plugin will get 50% slashed off the price.

Waves Black Friday Early Bird highlights: